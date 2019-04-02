UK, London, businesswoman in underground train looking at cell phone
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Made Their Own Instagram Account

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have joined Instagram.
  • They have officially "split households" from Prince William and Kate Middleton.
  • You can follow them @SussexRoyal.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now on Instagram. The royals have officially launched a joint account, @SussexRoyal, which is "The official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

    The new Instagram account is no surprise, considering Kensington Palace announced last month that Meg and Harry would be hiring an entirely new communications staff and "splitting households" from Will and Kate.

    According to the original statement, once the change occurs, Meghan and Harry's new staff "will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's work are in place as they start as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage."

    Harry and Meghan's first post reads, "Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal. - Harry & Meghan"

    Let's all please take a moment to enjoy the fact that there's an official account dedicated to Harry, Meghan, and their soon-to-arrive royal bb.

    You can follow Harry and Meghan here.

