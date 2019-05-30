As speculated in HELLO!, Princess Charlotte and Prince George might ride with mom Kate Middleton during this year's Trooping the Colour.

Harry and William made their debuts around the same age, but of course there's no official word yet.

We last saw the whole family at Kate's garden unveiling for the Chelsea Flower Show.

Could this be the year?? The whooooole British royal family usually joins up to celebrate Trooping the Colour, which occurs next weekend. It's a big deal, and leads to lots of great photos and outfits. But this year might be particularly special for Prince George (six) and Princess Charlotte (four)—this might be the year that they're old enough to join mom Kate Middleton in the carriage procession along the Mall. George and Charlotte carriage ride + waving + darling little outfits? Yes please!

For context, this is why there's speculation around this potentially happening, courtesy of HELLO!:

William was four years old, just days shy of celebrating his fifth birthday, when he took part in his first carriage procession in 1987. The little boy, who looked adorable in a pale blue coat, rode with his mum Princess Diana and the Queen Mother. Prince Harry was also four when he made his carriage debut, joining his big brother William, Princess Diana and the Queen Mother.

Just in case you want to see that photo (I know you do):

Anwar Hussein Getty Images

There was speculation around whether Meghan Markle, who's officially on maternity leave, would be attending—or at least making an appearance on the balcony, where the royals gather to watch the fly-over. There's no official word, so we'll see.

Here's last year's big group photo:

Chris Jackson Getty Images

And let us never forget THIS photo from last year as well:

Samir Hussein Getty Images

If they do ride in the carriage, George miiiight have to rein in his normally rambunctious self a little bit. But I would love this so so much.

