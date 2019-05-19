As part of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Kate Middleton has help design a garden for children.

The space, known as the "Back to Nature" Garden, is designed to encourage children to spend more time playing outdoors.

To celebrate the garden's launch, the royal family has shared several adorable photos of Kate's kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and little Prince Louis, playing in the garden.

Kate Middleton has taken up a new hobby as a part-time landscape architect—you know, as you do. The Duchess of Cambridge helped design the new Back to Nature Garden for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, with the goal of helping encourage kids to, well, get back to nature.

As noble as that goal is, the best thing to come out of the Back to Nature Garden so far is from the Cambridge fam themselves, in the form of a family photo shoot in the garden. If the pure joy Kate's own kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis playing in the garden is any indication, the garden is definitely going to inspire lots of kids to play outside more.

In a tweet, the royal family shared several photos of the youngest members of the Cambridge family enjoying the great outdoors in the space their mom helped design.

"The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share new photos of their family at the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature garden," the royal family wrote in the tweet. "The garden, designed by The Duchess and @davies_white, is a space for families and communities to come together and connect with nature."

Kensington Palace also shared the photos on Instagram, in a series of gallery posts. Scroll down to look through the pictures yourself, but be prepared to audibly say "awwwwww," at the cuteness.

Here's Louis, running with a stick and looking more adorable than anything else that has ever run with a. stick, including puppies (and scroll within the gallery post for a shot of the full Cambridge family together in the Back to Nature Garden):

Next, we have a shot of George and Charlotte, dangling their cute little royal feet in a creek while mom, dad, and baby Louis play in the background (and if you scroll within the post, there's a bonus snap of Will and Louis playing on a rope swing in which Will is making the MOST dad face of all dad faces):

Finally, we have Kate and Louis, looking with wonder at the beauty of nature (and a picture of Charlotte being adorably outdoorsy on the rope swing if you scroll within the post):

More pictures, please? You can make our weekend wishes come true, Kensington Palace.



