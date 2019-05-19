image
By Kayleigh Roberts
  • As part of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Kate Middleton has help design a garden for children.
    • The space, known as the "Back to Nature" Garden, is designed to encourage children to spend more time playing outdoors.
      • To celebrate the garden's launch, the royal family has shared several adorable photos of Kate's kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and little Prince Louis, playing in the garden.

        Kate Middleton has taken up a new hobby as a part-time landscape architect—you know, as you do. The Duchess of Cambridge helped design the new Back to Nature Garden for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, with the goal of helping encourage kids to, well, get back to nature.

        As noble as that goal is, the best thing to come out of the Back to Nature Garden so far is from the Cambridge fam themselves, in the form of a family photo shoot in the garden. If the pure joy Kate's own kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis playing in the garden is any indication, the garden is definitely going to inspire lots of kids to play outside more.

        In a tweet, the royal family shared several photos of the youngest members of the Cambridge family enjoying the great outdoors in the space their mom helped design.

        "The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share new photos of their family at the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature garden," the royal family wrote in the tweet. "The garden, designed by The Duchess and @davies_white, is a space for families and communities to come together and connect with nature."

        Kensington Palace also shared the photos on Instagram, in a series of gallery posts. Scroll down to look through the pictures yourself, but be prepared to audibly say "awwwwww," at the cuteness.

        Here's Louis, running with a stick and looking more adorable than anything else that has ever run with a. stick, including puppies (and scroll within the gallery post for a shot of the full Cambridge family together in the Back to Nature Garden):

        View this post on Instagram

        The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

        A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

        Next, we have a shot of George and Charlotte, dangling their cute little royal feet in a creek while mom, dad, and baby Louis play in the background (and if you scroll within the post, there's a bonus snap of Will and Louis playing on a rope swing in which Will is making the MOST dad face of all dad faces):

        View this post on Instagram

        The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

        A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

        Finally, we have Kate and Louis, looking with wonder at the beauty of nature (and a picture of Charlotte being adorably outdoorsy on the rope swing if you scroll within the post):

        View this post on Instagram

        The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

        A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

        More pictures, please? You can make our weekend wishes come true, Kensington Palace.

