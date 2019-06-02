On June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her coronation as monarch.

Today is the 66th anniversary of Elizabeth's coronation (although her rule began a year earlier, in 1952, so her reign is clocking in at a record-holding 67 years).

In honor of the anniversary of Elizabeth's coronation, the royal family shared a tribute to the Queen on Instagram.

Today marks the 66th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's coronation to the British throne (and the 67th year of her official reign as the monarch of England, which isn't just impressive AF, it's an actual record. Fun fact: Elizabeth became the longest-reigning British monarch in history in 2017 when she passed the record previously held by Queen Victoria, who ruled for 63 years, from 1837 to 1901. George III, the longest-reigning man on the list, comes in third overall with 59 years on the throne—the more you know, right?).

In honor of Elizabeth's long run as literal HBIC, the royal family took to Instagram to celebrate, because that's just what you do in 2019, even if you're the royal family.

Along with a gorgeous picture of Elizabeth beaming on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the day of her coronation (with her husband, Prince Philip, looking on at her lovingly), the royal family wrote:

The Coronation of The Queen took place #OTD at Westminster Abbey in 1953.



#DYK that Her Majesty is the 6th Queen to be crowned at @westminsterabbeylondon in her own right?



