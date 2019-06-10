Actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger were married on Saturday June 8.



The couple shared a low key, private wedding at the San Isidro Range in Santa Barbara, California.



Pratt took to Instagram to share their first picture as a married couple, revealing his new wife’s gorgeous wedding dress designed by Armani.

Back in January, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced in the sweetest way that they were engaged and very much in love after less than a year of dating. With such a whirlwind relationship already unfolded, it was always safe to assume that the wedding would soon follow, so SURPRISE! The notoriously private actor and author got married on Saturday June 8, with a stunning low key ceremony shared with their loved ones, held at the celebrity fave location of San Ysidro Ranch in California.

The couple have kept themselves to themselves ever since they first started dating in June 2018 (for example, there’s only been one public joint red carpet together), so probably don’t expect any particularly up close and personal pics from the big day. However, the Guardians of the Galaxy star did take to Instagram on Sunday to share one adorable, special snap from his and Katherine’s wedding, revealing his new wife’s stunning bridal gown in all its glory.

Pratt’s gorgeous photo features the bride and groom gazing into each other’s eyes as they head hand in hand down a quiet road, and Schwarzenegger looks seriously beautiful. The 29-year-old writer was the picture perfect bride, wearing a simple, strapless white gown with a statement train to head down the aisle, plus a classic veil and a cream-colored bouquet, with her hair in loose, elegant waves.

39-year-old Pratt captioned the photo: "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional.”

Revealing the designer behind both of their wedding day looks, he continued: "We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

According to MailOnline, bridesmaids wore floor length blush pink gowns for the ceremony, and the bride headed down the aisle to her new husband on the arm of her famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Wow, imagine actual, real=life Arnie giving you away... IMAGINE.

Guests included Katherine’s mother Maria Shriver, as well as Pratt’s six-year-old son, and a selection of the couple's close celebrity friends (Pratt’s ex-wife, Anna Farris, was also allegedly in attendance).

Congrats, you guys! What a fairytale—and WHAT a dress.

