Close to two months after the 2019 Met Gala, the last dregs of drama are still seeping out of fashion’s most famous ball. This time, it concerns Alex Rodriguez and Kylie Jenner, and one disputed conversation about Kylie’s immense wealth that the pair may or may not have shared. Let’s get up to date, shall we?

Alex attended the Met Gala with his fiancée Jennifer Lopez, you’ll recall (remember J-Lo’s breathtaking beaded Versace look?) while Kylie and Kendall Jenner walked the red carpet together in dramatic feathered gowns. All four sat at the same table, chatting the night away – and that’s where the contention lies. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, A-Rod shared a few specifics about the conversation, saying, “Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

That didn’t sit too well with Kylie, however. The beauty magnate is, of course, wildly rich, with a $900 million net worth and billionaire status in her future (although whether she’s a "self made" billionaire, as Forbes controversially claimed last year, is a whole other matter).

But she absolutely did not discuss her wealth at the Met Gala (how terribly gauche!), she insisted on Twitter. “Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones,” she tweeted in response to a People article about A-Rod’s comments. Which seems believable: after all, the gala landed right in the middle of Game of Thrones’ final season, and most of us could talk about nothing else for a solid month.

Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/EnItnYlq0R — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 25, 2019

Alex didn’t double down on his original comments, instead correcting himself on Twitter with a few complimentary hashtags. “OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove,” he tweeted.

OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove https://t.co/WjhoBMWeq6 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 26, 2019

There’s no response from Kylie as of yet, but for the sake of A-Rod’s Jenner-adoring kids, let’s assume all is now well between their idol and their dad.

