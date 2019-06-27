What a wild ride this month has been for Swifties. First she announced her upcoming seventh album, Lover, set for an August 23 release, as well as a second single from the album, "You Need to Calm Down." Then the video for the aforementioned single was released, featuring a whole host of iconic LGBTQIA+ celebrity guests and ending with a link to a petition, urging the Senate to support the Equality Act. And, of course, there was an ending to an almost legendary feud, as Taylor and Katy Perry made up over cookies. Now, another major announcement: Taylor Swift will headline Amazon's Prime Day Concert on July 10, which Prime members can stream live from 9.pm ET.

The concert boasts quite a line-up: alongside Taylor, SZA, Dua Lipa, and Becky G will perform, while Glee alum Jane Lynch will host. "I'm so excited to see you," Taylor told her fans on her Instagram story, while Steve Boom, Amazon Music's VP, said in a press release, "We can’t wait to celebrate Prime Day with an extraordinary night of unforgettable performances, for members around the globe."

Taylor's a fitting choice for the event: a big fan of breaking records, she's smashed a few Amazon-related ones recently. "ME!", the first single from Lover, became the "top single debut of any song in the history of Amazon Music," according to the retailer. Plus, so many fans have yelled, "ALEXA! PLAY 'ME!'" since the track's April release that it's already become Amazon Music's most requested single ever.

There's always a chance Taylor will preview another track from Lover at the concert — plus, it lands two years, one month and one day after the release of SZA's debut album Ctrl, which has to mean something, doesn't it? Based on no evidence, I'm going to boldly state that SZA will perform a new single at the Amazon Prime Day concert. Prove me right, SZA, I'm begging you!

