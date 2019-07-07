image
Who Is Charlie van Straubenzee? 9 Things to Know About Prince Harry's Friend and Archie's Godfather

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • According to The Sunday Times' royal correspondent, Roya Nikkhah, Prince Harry's long-time friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, has been named as one of Archie's godparents.
      • Here's a quick rundown of everything you need to know about Charlie van Straubenzee.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a concerted effort to maintain their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's, privacy. For Harry and Meghan, that plan included keeping the details of Archie's christening—including the identities of his godparents—a secret.

        Of course, not much about the royal family can really stay secret for long and just hours after Archie's christening, The Sunday Times was already reporting on the identity of one of his godparents: Harry's long-time friend, Charlie van Straubenzee.

        "I can exclusively reveal that Charlie van Straubenzee, one of Prince Harry’s oldest, closest friends, is a godfather to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. More on Archie’s big day @thesundaytimes including Harry and Meghan’s touching tribute to Diana," the Times' royal correspondent, Roya Nikkhah, tweeted.

        So who is Charlie Van Straubenzee? Here's what you need to know about the guy who will always big part of Archie's life.

        1. He's been friends with Harry for YEARS.

        According to People, Harry and Charlie's friendship dates back to their days at Ludgrove Prep School. Ludgrove students start at age eight, meaning Charlie and Harry have been friends for two decades and change.

        2. He's a member of the "Glosse Posse."

        Prince Harry is a card-carrying (if they have cards—they might. Who's to say) member of the "Glosse Posse," a group of friends of Harry and his older brother, Prince William, from Gloucestershire. According to Sky News, Charlie is also a member of the adorably-named crew, who are often spotted playing polo and generally being suave.

        3. His brother is friends with Harry's brother.

        There's a lot of overlap in Harry and Will's social circles and that includes within the van Straubenzee family. Charlie's older brother, Thomas (who goes by "Vans") is a good friend of Will's, according to Sky News. Harry and Will were both ushers at Thomas’s wedding to Lady Melissa Percy, the Daily Mail reports.

        4. He's not the first van Straubenzee to be named a royal godparent.

        image
        Getty Images

        Thomas van Straubenzee (aka "Vans") is also a royal godparents. Will and Kate named Thomas as one of Princess Charlotte's godparents in 2015.

        5. He works in finance.

        Since "best friend of a royal" isn't actually a full-time job with benefits, Charlie also has a day job, as the Head of UK Financial Intermediaries for Brown Advisor, an investment management firm.

        6. He spoke at Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

        Charlie gave a speech at Harry's wedding, which isn't a surprising thing for someone's best friend to do. By all accounts, Charlie's toast brought the house down, too. According to various reports, Charlie's speech was a big hit and included anecdotes about Harry's days as a dormitory monitor—and how ironic it was that he was the monitor when he was the most mischievous kid of all.

        "All I wanted was a cuddle from my mummy," Charlie reportedly said during his speech. "Instead, Harry nicked my teddy bear and chucked it out onto the roof."

        7. He got married last year too.

        image
        Getty Images

        Charlie and Harry tied the knot within months of each other. Charlie wed Daisy Jenks in August of 2018 and Harry and Meghan were guests at the wedding.

        image
        Getty Images

        Daisy is successful videographer. She and her sister, Kitty, run a video company called Jenks & Co together.

        8. He was Harry's wingman for years.

        Before Harry and Charlie settled down with their respective wives, they were notorious bachelors together. Both of them started to get serious about love in 2016.

        image
        Getty Images

        "Charlie was known as a perpetual bachelor, so this means Harry really does have to find a girlfriend," a mutual friend told the Daily Mail when Charlie's relationship with Daisy got serious in 2016 (which is around the same time Harry and Meghan were beginning their love story).

