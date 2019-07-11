Miley Cyrus Knows Exactly When She's Going to Have Kids

Miley Cyrus is Elle's August 2019 cover star.

The singer opened up about discovering who she really is, including when she'll have kids.

Hint: It won't be anytime soon.

Miley Cyrus has had herself a year—between the California wildfires that destroyed her Malibu home followed up by a brand-new album release six months later—and she knows exactly what she wants, including when she and Liam Hemsworth will have kids.

In her August 2019 Elle cover interview, Cyrus covered a lot of different topics—from her sexuality to refusing to believe in karma to when she'll feel comfortable enough to bring children in the world. And, honestly, it's pretty relatable.

"We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce," she says. "We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that...We don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it."

She also gets real about gender roles in a hetero relationship, preferring the term "partner" over "husband" or "wife."

"I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women," she explains. "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word."

Preach it, Miley. For more of her Elle cover interview, head right this way.

