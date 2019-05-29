image
Today's Top Stories
1
Serena Wore a Fierce Cape at the French Open
image
2
'The Farm' Is #ReadWithMC's June Pick
Street Style - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019
3
The Coolest Pairs of Sneakers This Summer
image
4
Your Guide to Getting Out of a Bad Mood
image
5
The MC Beauty Guide: Mexico City

Miley Cyrus Channels the Mother of Dragons In a 'Game of Thrones'-Inspired Vest

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • It was all there: The yellow and gold, plus the dragon-looking figure, plus the old-timey buttons.

        Y'all, we are about to see a lot of Miley Cyrus. She's got an album on the way, and she's already promoting it in sexy, ASMR fashion with fruit (it's even weirder than it sounds). She's in a cool Black Mirror episode, in which she plays, surprise, a mega-popular pop star. And she's starting to get snapped out and about, last night in London. Lo and behold, her Game of Thrones-inspired vest is giving me major Dany, Mother of Dragons vibes. Miley, a secret Daenarys fan??

        Ok, so, Thrones nerd that I am, I technically know that the Targaryen sigil is black and red, which we got full view of during this last season. But that curly golden figure at the center of her vest is giving me major dragon vibes. Plus purple and gold featured a lot on the show, as those are the colors of royalty and wealth. The vintage, old-timey buttons also remind me of some of the costumes on the show. (I don't have an ID yet, but will update if I see one.) AND Miley's hair is still Hannah Montana blonde, so she's even got that going on! Dany never had bangs, of course, although wouldn't that have been an interesting look: Mother of Dragons turned hipster. The point is, now all I can think of is that Miley Cyrus is missing GoT just like me.

        Here's Miley's vest:

        image
        Miley CyrusInstagram
        image
        Miley CyrusInstagram
        image
        Miley CyrusInstagram

        Oh and here's the back, in case you're curious:

        London Celebrity Sightings - May 28, 2019
        Ricky VigilGetty Images

        Doesn't that look like a dragon and a house sigil?? Or have I gone Game of Thrones crazy? (Possibly both.)

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Miley Cyrus Wore This Iconic Miley Cyrus Look
        The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala - Arrivals
        Miley Cyrus Happily Dances to Hannah Montana Song
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Is Luke P. a 'Bachelorette' Frontrunner?
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Ireland Meghan's Dad Isn't Happy About That Lifetime Movie
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Fans Touring Frogmore House Spot Frogmore Cottage
        image 'Got' Kit Harington Went Into a Wellness Facility
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 3 Prince Harry Was Seen On a Commercial Flight
        image Meghan Markle Will Not Be Meeting Trump with Harry
        image Prince Harry's BFF Stepped Up to Defend the Duke
        image
        Co-stars Who Didn't Get Along in Real Life
        image Prince Harry's Cute Polo Gift for Baby Archie
        image Nick Jonas Gave Priyanka the Best Anniversary Gift