Miley Cyrus Posts a Very NSFW 'Hannah Montana' Throwback

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Tony BarsonGetty Images
  • Miley Cyrus has been posting a ton of throwback videos from her early days as a singer and actress in Hannah Montana.
    • The latest are hilarious "premonition" videos, where her character, Hannah, predicts the on-stage nakedness and goofiness that Miley would later go on to actually embody IRL as a singer.

        Miley, I love you, but you are messing with my head right now! The singer-actress-personality has been posting more on social media, which we first spotted after she got married, but she's just been getting stronger and sillier as we get farther into 2019. Now Miley has been channeling her character Hannah Montana on a regular basis (including as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race), showing just how far she's come. But the latest videos she put on Twitter are VERY Miley 2019—in short, her character Hannah predicted the IRL Miley Cyrus.

        In the first, Hannah says, "This has always been my dream: Being on national television holding my own booty." Cut to: Miley, on-stage, grabbing her butt in extreme close-up in footage from her last tour.

        And in the second, Hannah says, "[What] if I forget to put my costume on? Then I'd be singing in my underwear!" Cut to: Miley singing/rapping in a bikini.

        Here are the "premonition" videos, but once again, let me give you the NSFW warning:

        And this one:

        It all started a couple days ago when Miley posted an International Women's Day photo with her, Rihanna, and a number of other singers performing together in solidarity:

        And it went so well, she was clearly inspired: Miley ALSO did a throwback of her and Selena Gomez singing—and Selena responded with "tbt - such babies" and a heart emoji.

        Fun fact: Even Nick Jonas (who, as you remember, is Miley's very amicable ex) thinks the throwback pics are fire emoji—and Priyanka agreed!

        Soooo, everyone is in agreement: Miley, loving your throwbacks, even when they make my mouth drop.

