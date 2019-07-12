image
Meghan Markle Curated the Royal Wedding Playlist, DJ Idris Elba Says

He played some Whitney Houston on the big day.

image
By Emily Dixon
Royal Wedding 2018 prince harry meghan markle reception car
Getty Images

We've always known Meghan Markle could act, but it turns out the Duchess of Sussex has another talent: playlist selection. According to Idris Elba, who DJ'd at Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding reception last year, Meghan sent him a list of tracks before the big day. As someone who can't even take a shower without carefully queuing up four or five carefully chosen songs, I've truly never felt closer to her.

As People reports, Elba spoke to U.K. radio station BBC Radio 1Xtra—and naturally, they had a few questions about this millennium's most-watched wedding. "Meghan sent me a playlist with some bare tunes on it," the actor revealed. "There was some West Coast on it."

He also shared one song he played at the wedding, according to Entertainment Tonight: Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)." A sterling choice, considering no one in the world can resist yelling that chorus.

image
Ollie MillingtonGetty Images

Alas, Elba is a gentleman and a thoroughly decent person (I have never met him, but I know it in my bones to be true), and so refused to share any more: no more songs, no artists, no running order, no news on which track the Queen kept pestering him to play. "I’m not gonna put their business out like that, that’s not fair," he said. "Ask Meghan and Harry."

Elba told Ellen DeGeneres back in February how he got the gig, explaining, "So Harry and I have hung out a couple of times through his dad’s charity—The Prince’s Trust—which helped me out when I was a young actor."

"Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJ'd and he was like, 'What are you doing on [May 19]?'" he said. "I told him nothing and then he asked if I would DJ at his wedding...I was like, is this a joke?" Not a joke at all, it turned out—and it really sounds like Elba smashed it.

