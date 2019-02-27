image
Today's Top Stories
1
Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle Talk PEN15
image
2
The 10 Best Bathrobes, According to Our Editors
image
3
Opinion: I Won't Apologize for Using My Sexuality
image
4
Meet #ReadWithMC's March Author: Anissa Gray
image
5
The Absolute Best New Fragrances of 2019

No Big Deal, But Idris Elba DJed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • Idris said he wondered if it was a joke, but apparently not: Harry had seen Idris DJ before, and he was a fan. So sweet!

        Idris Elba went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about his proposal to fiancee Sabrina Dhowre and his upcoming performance at Coachella this year. But while he was there, he let slip an insanely cool detail from the most-watched and covered wedding of 2018 (and probably the 21st century so far)—a.k.a. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding, of course. Not only did Idris attend, he DJed the event!

        Idris laid out the situation for all of us. "So Harry and I have hung out a couple of times through his dad’s [Prince Charles] charity—The Prince’s Trust—which helped me out when I was a young actor."

        "Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed and he was like, 'What are you doing on [May 19]?'"

        Idris continued, "I told him nothing and then he asked if I would DJ at his wedding...I was like, is this a joke?"

        So, Idris is talking about the wedding reception, not the actual ceremony—which was held at Windsor Castle and was televised, without a turntable in sight. (That would be hilarious, though, if he did DJ the ceremony—imagine the look on the Queen's face??) We know less about the reception except for a few guests Instagramming their outfits and a couple key details, like Meghan reciting a beautiful, meaningful poem. So this is BIG insight into the event.

        Okay, but now I have a million more questions, Idris. What songs did you play? Were there any songs you WEREN'T allowed to play? (Is the Queen not a fan of the Macarena? Oooh even better, what if she IS a fan of the Macarena?) What was the couple's first dance? Their last dance? I must know!!

        As a reminder, here's Idris and Sabrina entering the church at the royal wedding (because why not reminisce about that amazing day, I say):

        image
        Pool/Max MumbyGetty Images

        Although he probably changed into something a bit more comfortable for DJing purposes.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Watch Idris Elba Rapping Google Translate Songs
        image
        The Best-Dressed Guests at the Royal Wedding
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Kate Middleton and Prince William Go to Belfast
        image Kate Middleton Felt Awkward Meeting Prince William
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Meghan Markle heads to afternoon yoga in Toronto, Canada. Meghan Markle Wore a Men's J.Crew Coat
        image Meghan Markle's Perfect Heeled Boots are 70% Off
        image
        Harry and Meghan's Cutest Morocco PDA Moments
        image Watch Pregnant Meghan Jog to Meet Fans in Morocco
        image The Practical Reason Meghan Loves Low Buns
        image William Was Mortified by This Diana Interview
        image Kate Had a Picture of Will on Her Wall as a Teen
        image Meghan Is Planning a Low-Key Maternity Leave