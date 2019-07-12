image
Reese Witherspoon Shared the Cutest '90s Throwback Photo With Selma Blair

She found it in a time capsule!

image
By Emily Dixon
image
Jackson LeeGetty Images

It's been a stellar week for celebrity friendships involving Reese Witherspoon. On Wednesday, Nicole Kidman dedicated her #WCW Instagram story to Witherspoon, calling her "an incredible role model for so many young women." And Thursday, Witherspoon posted a '90s throwback photo of her and Selma Blair, one that's making me seriously consider taking a pair of scissors to my bangs.

"Look what I found in a buried time capsule labeled '1999'" she captioned the photo, which features a baby-faced Witherspoon in a lavender cardigan and ballerina bun and Blair in a black, lacy dress with the aforementioned hairspo-worthy bangs. (I mean it. Please stop me from cutting my own hair.)

"@selmablair and I share so many great memories together, from #cruelintentions to #legallyblonde she’s always kept me laughing!" Witherspoon wrote. Which reminds me: It's been at least three months since I last saw Legally Blonde, and that needs to be addressed urgently.

Earlier this week, Blair posted a sweet video of her son Arthur riding on the front of her walker bike, a mobility aid she uses after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. "Today was tough. I couldn’t get out. This was yesterday. Joy. My son hitched a ride and we had a perfect day," she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Today was tough. I couldn’t get out. This was yesterday. Joy. My son hitched a ride and we had a perfect day. I so wish this @the_alinker_world game changer of a mobility aid for people who need and want and are willing to really give it a go. It keeps me going right now thinking people lives are changing for the better. I didn’t think I would be in this state of health with a young kid. I didn’t think I would ever need a cane or wheelchair or mobility aid until well into old age. But here we are. I am happy. I wish I could ride and compete and carry my son and work right now but the work on myself takes precedent. I want this aid for so many people. I am tempted to call my friends and ask? Can we give an #alinker together to someone who has an active campaign going on @the_alinker_world site ? I don’t want to be pushy. But it feels good to help. Spread the word. It’s a community that helps you live again. This walking bike is my lifeline to outside. And that is joy. Let me know. We can post together. Love, pushy blair. Who cares a lot. #alinker @the_alinker_world #changing lives while #arthursaintbleick rides on my life 😂

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

"I didn’t think I would be in this state of health with a young kid. I didn’t think I would ever need a cane or wheelchair or mobility aid until well into old age. But here we are. I am happy. I wish I could ride and compete and carry my son and work right now but the work on myself takes precedent," she said.

She also shared her desire to donate walking bikes to other people with MS. "I want this aid for so many people," she said. "This walking bike is my lifeline to outside. And that is joy."

