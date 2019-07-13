image
Kate Middleton Looks Stunning in a Green Dress at the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon 2019

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • On Saturday, Wimbledon hosted the Ladies' Singles Final and Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were among the spectators cheering in the crowd.
    • Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex would attend the match in a tweet on Friday, July 12.
      • Kate Middleton looked stunning as usual in a perfect green dress.

        If dressing perfectly were a sport, Kate Middleton would be a world-class athlete/gold medalist/all the things.

        The Duchess of Cambridge continued her streak of flawless outfits for all occasions Saturday at the the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon. She and her sister-in-law and fellow duchess/absurdly stylish human, Meghan Markle, attended the match together, almost a year to the day after their first solo outing together (which also went down at Wimbledon, last July).

        Kensington Palace confirmed that the duchesses would attend the match together—and reminded the world that Kate happens to be the Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club—in a tweet on Friday.

        "The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ladies' Singles Final at The Championships, Wimbledon on Saturday 13th July," the palace wrote.

        Kate looked amazing, as always, in a custom green Dolce & Gabbana dress. If the dress looks familiar, that's because Kate wore it back in 2016 during her royal tour of Canada. Kate paired the perfect dress with Asprey’s Woodland Oak Leaf earrings.

        Here are some pictures of the flawless ensemble:

        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images

        And here's what Kate wore to Wimbledon with Meghan last year:

        image
        Getty Images

        Someone get this woman a trophy.

