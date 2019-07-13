On Saturday, royal fans were treated to a surprise Pippa Middleton sighting when the British socialite attended the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon with her older sister, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle.

Pippa Middleton turns heads everywhere she goes, including Wimbledon.

Today, Kate Middleton's younger sister made headlines for her surprise appearance at the Ladies' Singles Final alongside Kate and Meghan Markle. It was actually Pippa's second day of tennis in a row. She also attended the Wimbledon men's semifinals on Friday—and yeah, she looked stunning then too. Of course.

For Friday's match, Pippa wore a yellow, sunflower-print wrap dress by Ganni. She accessorized the look with a white beaded bag, white, heeled sandals, and tortoise shell sunglasses.



Pippa's Friday Wimbledon date was her husband, James Matthews. James wore a navy jacket, blue shirt, and khakis, but he made sure to coordinate with Pippa's look by wearing a sunny yellow tie.

Getty Images

Pippa's cute floral-print crepe de chine wrap midi dress retails for $205 and, as of now, it's still in stock.

