image
Today's Top Stories
1
Kate, Meghan, and Pippa Arrive at Wimbledon
image
2
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, July 12 Edition
image
3
Carrie Fisher's Marie Is the Best Rom-Com BFF Ever
image
4
The $120,000 Couple Who Are Building a Future
image
5
#HotGirlSummer, Explained

Pippa Middleton Wears a Beautiful Yellow Wrap Dress at Wimbledon

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • On Saturday, royal fans were treated to a surprise Pippa Middleton sighting when the British socialite attended the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon with her older sister, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle.
    • Pippa also spent Friday at Wimbledon, when she attended the men's semifinals.
      • As usual, Pippa turned heads with her fashion. On Friday, she wore a yellow, sunflower-printed wrap dress by Ganni. She paired the sunny dress with a white beaded bag, white, heeled sandals, and tortoise shell sunglasses.

        Pippa Middleton turns heads everywhere she goes, including Wimbledon.

        Today, Kate Middleton's younger sister made headlines for her surprise appearance at the Ladies' Singles Final alongside Kate and Meghan Markle. It was actually Pippa's second day of tennis in a row. She also attended the Wimbledon men's semifinals on Friday—and yeah, she looked stunning then too. Of course.

        For Friday's match, Pippa wore a yellow, sunflower-print wrap dress by Ganni. She accessorized the look with a white beaded bag, white, heeled sandals, and tortoise shell sunglasses.

        Pippa's Friday Wimbledon date was her husband, James Matthews. James wore a navy jacket, blue shirt, and khakis, but he made sure to coordinate with Pippa's look by wearing a sunny yellow tie.

        image
        Getty Images

        Pippa's cute floral-print crepe de chine wrap midi dress retails for $205 and, as of now, it's still in stock.

        image
        SHOP IT
        Net-a-Porter

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Pippa Middleton's Best Fashion Moments
        image
        Pippa Middleton's Perfect Wimbledon Braid
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Meghan Markle's Privacy Was Invaded at Wimbledon
        image Serena Williams Shuts Down Meghan Markle Criticism
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Celebrities Attend Wimbledon 2019
        Every Picture of Kate and Meghan at Wimbledon
        image Pippa Middleton's Perfect Wimbledon Braid
        image See Kate Middleton's Stunning 2019 Wimbledon Look
        image Meghan Markle's 2019 Wimbledon Style
        image Kate, Meghan, and Pippa Arrive at Wimbledon
        image
        32 Times Prince George Was the Cutest Little Thing
        The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
        Every Cute Moment From the Royal Polo Match
        The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day Meghan Markle & Archie Make an Appearance at Polo