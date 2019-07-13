Pippa Middleton Sports a Perfect Braid at Wimbledon with Kate and Meghan

Saturday marked the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon and Pippa Middleton stepped out with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to attend the match.

Pippa wore her hair in an adorable braid for the outing and looked amazing in a blue, floral dress.

While Kensington Palace had announced in advance that Kate and Meghan would be attending the match on Saturday, Pippa's appearance was a surprise for royal fans.

"The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ladies' Singles Final at The Championships, Wimbledon on Saturday 13th July," the palace wrote on Twitter.

At the match (in which Meghan's close friend, Serena Williams, is playing), Kate and Pippa sat on either side of Meghan. All three women were photographed clapping for the athletes and talking and smiling throughout the match.

Getty Images

As usual, Pippa looked incredible. She wore a gorgeous, blue and white floral dress with ruffled sleeves by Anna Mason London and took the look to the next level with a pretty braided ponytail. Behold:

Getty Images

Royal fans were beyond excited to see Pippa step out with Kate and Meghan for the match (but that's not a shock at all):

PIPPA WITH CATHERINE IS EVERYTHING 😭❤ pic.twitter.com/1vpCcWZioO — amy louise ♡ (@kateswll) July 13, 2019

