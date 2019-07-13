image
Pippa Middleton Sports a Perfect Braid at Wimbledon with Kate and Meghan

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Saturday marked the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon and Pippa Middleton stepped out with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to attend the match.
    • Pippa wore her hair in an adorable braid for the outing and looked amazing in a blue, floral dress.
      • While Kensington Palace had announced in advance that Kate and Meghan would be attending the match on Saturday, Pippa's appearance was a surprise for royal fans.

        Pippa Middleton stole the show on Saturday with a surprise appearance at Wimbledon alongside her sister, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle.

        Kensington Palace announced on Friday that Kate and Meghan would be attending the Ladies' Singles Final at The Championships, Wimbledon, but Pippa's appearance came as a surprise for royal fans.

        "The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ladies' Singles Final at The Championships, Wimbledon on Saturday 13th July," the palace wrote on Twitter.

        At the match (in which Meghan's close friend, Serena Williams, is playing), Kate and Pippa sat on either side of Meghan. All three women were photographed clapping for the athletes and talking and smiling throughout the match.

        image
        Getty Images

        As usual, Pippa looked incredible. She wore a gorgeous, blue and white floral dress with ruffled sleeves by Anna Mason London and took the look to the next level with a pretty braided ponytail. Behold:

        image
        Getty Images

        (If you're feeling inspired find more gorgeous braided styles, here.)

        Royal fans were beyond excited to see Pippa step out with Kate and Meghan for the match (but that's not a shock at all):

