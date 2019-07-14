image
Pippa Middleton Attends Wimbledon Men's Finals with Her Mom, Carole Middleton

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Wimbledon 2019 Celebrity Sightings - Men's Final Day
Neil MockfordGetty Images
  • On Sunday, July 14, Pippa Middleton attended the Wimbledon Men's Finals with her mom, Carole Middleton.
    • Pippa is an avid tennis fan and a regular at Wimbledon. She attended the Ladies' Single Finals on Saturday alongside her sister, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.
      • Pippa also made an appearance at Wimbledon on Friday with her husband, James Matthews.

        Pippa Middleton is back at Wimbledon for the third day in a row.

        After stepping out for the tennis championships on Friday and Saturday, Pippa completed her Wimbledon weekend at the Men's Finals on Sunday. Pippa's sister, Kate Middleton, also attended the Men's Finals on Sunday, alongside her husband, Prince William. Pippa did not join Will and Kate in the Royal Box, however, and instead sat in the stands with her mom, Carole Middleton.

        Pippa has been joined by different guests at Wimbledon every day this weekend. On Friday, she was accompanied by her husband, James Matthews, and on Saturday, she had a very high-profile day with her sister, Kate, and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

        There have been a few constants all weekend, of course. For one thing, Pippa has looked absolutely incredible all three days. For another, all three of those incredible looks included very summery, floral dresses.

        Here's Pippa's Friday look, a yellow, sunflower-printed wrap dress by Ganni:

        image
        Getty Images

        Pippa's Ganni dress is still available and retails for $205:

        image
        BUY IT
        Net-a-Porter

        Here's Pippa's Saturday look, a blue and white floral dress:

        image
        Getty Images

        According to @KateMCambridge, Pippa's dress is a made-to-order Anna Mason design.

        And finally, here's Pippa's Sunday look, a gorgeous, pink floral dress:

        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images

        Pippa was joined by her mother, Carole, who looked amazing in a blue and white patterned dress:

        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
