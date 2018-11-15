Jenna Dewan loves to dance. *Cue Step Up.* So it's not surprising that she decided to design a capsule collection for dancewear-turned-athleisure brand Danskin. "My very first leotard was from here," Dewan tells MarieClaire.com. But the line isn't only for the ballet studio. "My biggest motivation was to create a collection for the busy woman—someone who wants to wear this throughout their day and into the night."

Jenna Dewan x Danskin, which launched today, features a total of 30 items, including sports bras, leggings, bodysuits, crop tops, hoodies, joggers, jumpsuits, and, yes, leotards. The actress slash dancer practically designed the collection for herself. She wears the pieces everyday—whether to the gym, to meetings, or to pick up her 5-year-old daughter, Everly (who's very into the brand's leggings, leotards, and tutus, btw). Dewan often mixes up the pieces by throwing on a cardigan or swapping her sneakers for heels. A dream for any outfit recycler, really.

The pieces are classic yet edgy. There's a sexy feel to a lot of them. But really, it's about women being able to wear them everywhere.

The best part? Every item in the collection is under $100. This includes a perfect cut-out bodysuit for only $36.

"You can wear the pieces to the gym, to run errands, and you can also transition them for a date night or a night out with your girlfriends," explains Dewan. "They're classic yet edgy. There's a sexy feel to a lot of them. But really, it's about women being able to wear them everywhere."

As Dewan focuses on the next phase of her life following her split from husband Channing Tatum earlier this year, she's continuing to explore other parts of herself, including her passion for designing clothes.

"I learned early on that I really love the whole design process," Dewan says. "I've never designed anything before, so I wasn’t sure how it was going to go or how it was going to feel, but everything from picking the fabrics and textures and colors to the different designs was really exciting for me to be a part of. I would love to continue designing."

