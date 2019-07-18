Street Style - Berlin - May 31, 2019
Today's Top Stories
1
How to Style Your Favorite Dresses With Boots
image
2
WORTH IT: The Beauty Product You Actually Need
image
3
We All Can Learn From Jhené Aiko's Beauty Routine
GOSSIP GIRL, Chace Crawford, Blake Lively, Ed Westwick, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Taylor Momse
4
'Gossip Girl' Is Officially Getting a Reboot
image
5
These Women Are Building Uber's Self-Driving Car

Jenna Dewan Steps Out for a Good Cause in Head-to-Toe Polka Dots

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Stefanie KeenanGetty Images
    • She was there to support Baby2Baby at an event hosted by Shutterfly at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

        Considering how much working from home I currently do, it's hilarious how much time I spend thinking about ideal office-wear. But Jenna Dewan, who's one of my style inspirations, absolutely nailed the perfect workwear outfit in a glam and professional polka dot outfit. It's going on the Pinterest dream board of my mind immediately.

        Jenna Dewan was out in L.A. to support Baby2Baby, providing kids with supplies for back to school. If that charity sounds familiar to you, it's one that's been profiled and supported by none other than the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle. Per the Daily Mail, "According to Baby2Baby's website, Dewan is listed under the 'our angels' section which is their extension of the board of emeritus." She posed happily with kids as they picked up backpacks and other goodies.

        Per Jenna's Instagram, "Such a special day at the @Baby2Baby and @Shutterfly Back to School Celebration getting these amazing kids ready for the new school year with backpacks, school supplies and everything they need to start the year off right! 🎒 📒🖍."

        The miniskirt (which hit Jenna's fingertips—generally my rule for whether a skirt is long enough for work) has a pretty petal overlay, and the top has a smaller, more interspersed dot pattern. It's just enough of a contrast to give visual interest, but still feels like one, cohesive look. So far, no ID on the outfit just yet, but considering that I would like this entire look for myself entirely as-is (coral orange shoes included, thankyouverymuch) I will keep looking.

        Here's the full look:

        image
        Stefanie KeenanGetty Images

        So, so cute.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Jenna Dewan Nailed Everyday Casual In This Outfit
        image
        Jenna Dewan Wore Festive Outfit to 'Love Actually'
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Ava Phillippe Posts About Mom Reese Witherspoon
        image What We Know About the New Sussex Royal Foundation
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image
        Celebrities Who Are Godparents to Other Star Kids
        image Beyoncé's 'Spirit' Video Stars Blue Ivy
        image Jennifer Lopez Dropped the 'Hustlers' Trailer
        image Reese Witherspoon's Meryl Streep Pic is Hilarious
        image Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Are Engaged!
        image Bradley Cooper Hangs Out With Laura Dern in NYC
        Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 - Arrivals Gabrielle Union Shows Off Toned Abs in Bikini Pic
        image Nicki Minaj Gave North West the Cutest Gift