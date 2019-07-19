At a party to celebrate her Sports Illustrated cover, Serena Williams stunned in a new hair color—golden, ombre waves.

She paired it with a gorgeous, simple outfit, and chunky jewelry.

Serena wore a particularly special "broosh" at Wimbledon this year, yet another fashion win.

Serena Williams, goddess, nabbed the cover of the Sports Illustrated 2019 Fashionable 50 issue (what, you were surprised??) and attended the party last night looking terribly gorgeous, per usual. But my favorite part might be her new hairstyle and color: long, gorgeous, golden, ombre waves, done by Vernon Francois, that I am totally in love with.

To complete the new lewk, Serena paired a simple patent skirt with white tank top and chunky jewelry (Lora Arellano was her makeup artist, per Instagram). Serena provided a few Insta Stories of the night, including a few videos with stylist Kesha McLeod. She also modeled in front of a giant reproduction of her cover, because when you're an icon, you can totally do that. Here's a look at the full outfit:

Here's a closeup of her new 'do:

Rachel Luna Getty Images

And, for context, this was her color just last week at Wimbledon:

Laurence Griffiths Getty Images

Serena's also thinking about her fashion future. In the Sports Illustrated interview, Serena said, "For me, it’s important to have something beyond tennis because I have always planned on it...My dad was like, You can’t just play tennis forever, even though I kind of have."

"I have this whole big vision of what S by Serena is going to be," she said.

"My whole career has been really about tennis and fashion. I always try to make a statement when I walk out on the court—to be bold and to be unique and to kind of transcend. I always try to send the message of just being confident and being fierce," she added.

When she played at Wimbledon this year, Serena wore a particularly special "broosh," combining the iconic Nike logo with 34 Swarovski crystals to represent the age she was when she last won the tournament. And she defied catsuit critics at the French Open by wearing an empowering cape with words like "Queen," "Champion," and "Mother" on it. AND her Sports Illustrated cover is really just the fire emoji personified:

So she's absolutely killing it (tennis-wise and fashion-wise) lately.

