Street Style - Berlin - May 31, 2019
Today's Top Stories
1
How to Style Your Favorite Dresses With Boots
image
2
Ilhan Omar Clapped Back at Trump Perfectly
image
3
WORTH IT: The Beauty Product You Actually Need
image
4
How Google Is Becoming More Eco-Friendly
image
5
We All Can Learn From Jhené Aiko's Beauty Routine

Serena Williams Debuts a New Ombre Hair Color at the 'Sports Illustrated' Party

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 2019
Stefanie KeenanGetty Images
    • She paired it with a gorgeous, simple outfit, and chunky jewelry.

        Serena Williams, goddess, nabbed the cover of the Sports Illustrated 2019 Fashionable 50 issue (what, you were surprised??) and attended the party last night looking terribly gorgeous, per usual. But my favorite part might be her new hairstyle and color: long, gorgeous, golden, ombre waves, done by Vernon Francois, that I am totally in love with.

        To complete the new lewk, Serena paired a simple patent skirt with white tank top and chunky jewelry (Lora Arellano was her makeup artist, per Instagram). Serena provided a few Insta Stories of the night, including a few videos with stylist Kesha McLeod. She also modeled in front of a giant reproduction of her cover, because when you're an icon, you can totally do that. Here's a look at the full outfit:

        View this post on Instagram

        Scenes from the SI #Fashionable50 carpet 📸

        A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

        Here's a closeup of her new 'do:

        Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 - Arrivals
        Rachel LunaGetty Images

        And, for context, this was her color just last week at Wimbledon:

        image
        Laurence GriffithsGetty Images

        Serena's also thinking about her fashion future. In the Sports Illustrated interview, Serena said, "For me, it’s important to have something beyond tennis because I have always planned on it...My dad was like, You can’t just play tennis forever, even though I kind of have."

        "I have this whole big vision of what S by Serena is going to be," she said.

        "My whole career has been really about tennis and fashion. I always try to make a statement when I walk out on the court—to be bold and to be unique and to kind of transcend. I always try to send the message of just being confident and being fierce," she added.

        When she played at Wimbledon this year, Serena wore a particularly special "broosh," combining the iconic Nike logo with 34 Swarovski crystals to represent the age she was when she last won the tournament. And she defied catsuit critics at the French Open by wearing an empowering cape with words like "Queen," "Champion," and "Mother" on it. AND her Sports Illustrated cover is really just the fire emoji personified:

        So she's absolutely killing it (tennis-wise and fashion-wise) lately.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Serena William’s Has Met Meghan Markle’s Baby
        image
        Serena Wore a Fierce Cape at the French Open
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Even Beyoncé Was Nervous to Meet Meghan Markle
        image Kylie Jenner's Printed Swimsuit Looks NSFW
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Keep an Eye on This 'Bachelorette' Contestant
        image Ava Phillippe Posts About Mom Reese Witherspoon
        image What We Know About the New Sussex Royal Foundation
        image Jenna Dewan Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Polka Dots
        image
        Celebrities Who Are Godparents to Other Star Kids
        image Beyoncé's 'Spirit' Video Stars Blue Ivy
        image Jennifer Lopez Dropped the 'Hustlers' Trailer
        image Reese Witherspoon's Meryl Streep Pic is Hilarious