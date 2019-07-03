According to Business Insider, Serena William's latest outfit at Wimbledon had special significance.

The "broosh" (Nike swoosh logo + brooch) is made out of 34 Swarovski crystals, 34 for the age she was when she won her last Wimbledon.

At the French Open, Serena wore an amazing (and symbolic) cape for her debut.

Serena Williams is back at Wimbledon in an all-white minidress with cutouts (white being the traditional color for the tournament), a super-fashionable statement to match her win over Giulia Gatto-Monticone. But, the outfit has even more special significance than first meets the eye, thanks to insight by Heidi Burgett of Nike.

The Nike swoosh, their iconic logo, is actually a brooch on her dress (Burgett calls it a "broosh"), and it has 34 Swarovski crystals to correspond with her age when Serena last won Wimbledon. It's like a good luck charm, as Serena chases her 8th Wimbledon win.

It's also a nice sign of support, considering Serena has faced backlash over her trademark catsuits, which she wore for health reasons to prevent blood clots. At the time that her catsuit was banned from future French Opens, Nike came out with a statement of support: "You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers." Since then, brands have been helping Serena channel fierce fashion statements, like her magnificant cape at this year's French Open. So this is just the latest in a line of fashionable AND empowering moments for the tennis star. Update: her shoes are also getting in on the crystal action! Serena wore the Nike Flare Knit Low with Swarovski Ultrafine Crystal Rocks.

Here's a closeup of the "broosh":

I love it—and I can totally see other people wanting to wear it, too. She should totally wear it when she plays mixed doubles with Andy Murray (so exciting!!).

