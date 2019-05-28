image
Serena Williams Defied Catsuit Critics by Wearing a Cape and Co-ord at the French Open

Her jacket featured the words 'Champion', 'Goddess', and 'Mother'.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Tim Clayton - CorbisGetty Images

    In May of 2018, Serena Williams made a highly anticipated return to the tennis world at the French Open, and marked the moment by wearing a sports catsuit, which she and her fans proudly dubbed as the “superhero” outfit. But, despite being designed to aid in Serena’s recovery from a tough pregnancy, the practical one-piece was later banned from future tournaments.

    Fans were up in arms regarding the questionable decision, but the tennis superstar’s own response to the debacle was simple and dignified. Soon, Nike showed their support for Serena and supported the end to the policing of women’s bodies. A tweet by the sports brand stated: "You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers.”

    Fast forward a year, and Serena is still quietly fighting back against the decision in the most fierce yet graceful way. Having blurred the lines between sports and fashion ever since, the 37-year-old mother of one took to the 2019 French Open in another chic, sporting style statement.

    image
    Getty Images

    Arriving at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Serena showed off a fierce cape-style jacket, boldly emblazoned with the words “Champion,” “Queen,” “Goddess,” and “Mother” in French. Honestly, it'll make you want to punch the air and shout "YES."

    French Open Tennis. Roland-Garros 2019.
    Tim Clayton - CorbisGetty Images
    image
    Getty Images
    image
    Getty Images

    For the all-important match against Russia’s Vitalia Diatchenko, Serena also unveiled a custom, matching, black and white two-piece design, taken from a Nike collaboration with designer Virgil Abloh. It’s arguably her best court look yet—both practical and chic with a crop top shape and frilled skirt over shorts.

    Not only did Serena win in the style stakes, but she also won her first round match. And that’s how you do it.

