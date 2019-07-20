Luke P.'s Brother Says ABC 'Manipulated Conversations" Between Hannah and Luke After He Was Eliminated

In last Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown eliminated Luke P. after he made toxic and sexist comments about her sexual experiences with other contestants.

Luke's brother, Mike Parker, recently opened up about his brother's portrayal on the ABC series in a lengthy interview.

Here are highlights of what Mike had to say about how ABC allegedly "manipulated" things to make Luke P. the season's villain.

Luke P. has been one of the most divisive and controversial contestants in Bachelor Nation history. Last week, the show made ever more headlines than usual following Luke's long-teased elimination during Fantasy Suite week, which saw Bachelorette Hannah Brown lay into him over comments he made about her sexual experiences with other contestants.

Now, Luke's brother, Mike Parker (whose wife, also named Hannah, submitted Luke for The Bachelorette, reportedly in the hopes that he would have a chance to meet and woo Hannah in particular), is speaking out against ABC over how the ~drama~ all played out.

Here are some highlights from Mike's interview, which was quoted extensively by Us Weekly:

On how the Parker family is reacting to Luke P.'s Bachelorette exit:

“[Our family] followed the spoiler accounts after Luke had left, and everything seemed like sunshine and roses to us. And then Hannah actually came for the hometown date, and that’s the first that we heard that things weren’t going well and the guys in the house didn’t like him. That’s when we kind of took a second guess of, 'Hey, maybe things aren’t going the way we thought they were.'"

On Luke P. as a representative of Christianity on The Bachelorette:

"I do believe that they have attacked him because he’s made a bold stance for his faith. He’s been a man of faith on that show, and I believe all season long they’ve pinned those names on him, they’ve pinned those labels, because of his stance for his faith."

On ABC allegedly silencing Luke P. after his Bachelorette elimination:

“When Luke was eliminated from the show, they actually brought a former Bachelor [Nick Viall] and a former Bachelorette [Rachel Lindsay] onto the show to talk about Luke on Luke’s behalf, and talk about what a horrible person he was and that they don’t want a man like him representing their Christianity."

On what happens to Luke P. during The Bachelorette's Men Tell All special:

"On Monday, the Men Tell All is coming out. Luke basically gets ambushed there. They have an agenda. They’ve had an agenda all season long about a narrative that they want to play about Luke. They’ve manipulated conversations, they’ve manipulated interactions, they’ve left conversations out to basically climax here at the Men Tell All."

On if Luke P. is really as toxic as he seems on The Bachelorette:

"That’s the Luke P. character that ABC created. That is not Luke Parker, my brother. That’s not the person that he is, and I would tell America that, that this person that they’ve seen labeled as a liar — an evil, pathological liar, narcissistic, all these key words they’ve been pushing all season — are a fictitious character created by ABC."

The Men Tell All special airs Monday night on ABC and there's no way I won't be watching.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here