So the second season of Big Little Lies has come to a dramatic end (worry not, latecomers: this is a spoiler free zone), and once again we're bereft of the Monterey Five for the considerable future. But Nicole Kidman might just have given us hope—speaking to News Corp Australia, as Australia's Daily Telegraph reports, she said, "I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas." With one caveat: "we would not do it without all of the same people involved," she said, "even the kids." Thank you, Nicole! I'm choosing to interpret this as fact, and ignore all other suggestions to the contrary.

If we really must address said suggestions, however: Nicole's comments contradict existing statements by the people behind the scenes, including Casey Bloys, HBO's programming president. Back in 2018, he told the Hollywood Reporter, "Everybody involved is so busy that it's hard to imagine aligning everybody's schedule again. The fact that we were able to get season two together is a small miracle. Could we do it again? Who knows?! It's a great group. They love working together and they're really fun to work with. But everybody is really busy. So let's see."

Speaking to TV Line earlier this year, Casey stuck to his earlier comments. "The reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood," he said. "Look, if they all came to me and said, 'We worked out all of our schedules!'—then sure," he added. "But I just don’t think it’s realistic."

And then there's writer and executive producer David E. Kelley, who told E! News at the premiere of the second season of Big Little Lies, "We wrote season two as if this were the end." Say what you like, writers and presidents and other important figures! Nicole Kidman has spoken!

