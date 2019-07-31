A scary experience for Cardi B last night: shortly before her concert at Indianapolis' Bankers Life Fieldhouse, a security threat forced her to call off the gig. She tweeted Tuesday night, "Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first." Good call, Cardi!

In a video accompanying the tweet, Cardi practices a headstand on stairs near the back of the stage, surrounded by dancers. The time and location stamp indicates the footage was taken at the venue, a few hours before the concert was due to begin.

As People reports, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department expanded on the security threat, tweeting, "This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life. We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert - there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation."

The concert has since been rescheduled for September 11, Bankers Life Fieldhouse confirmed on Twitter.

After her initial tweet, Cardi apologized again to her fans on Instagram, "Dear Indiana I just want to let you know I was in the venue today .I rehearsed and started doing glam.Due to a security threat that is under investigation the show was canceled.My safety and your safety first," she captioned the video

"I want to thank the promoters we have already rescheduled the show. Im so sorry guys I never dealt with a situation like this before and I’m not taking any chances.I love you guys," she continued. Thankfully, if Cardi's Instagram comments are anything to go by, most of her fans respected her decision, sending her words of understanding and encouraging her to stay safe.

Cardi, who consistently uses her platform to effect political change, is also encouraging her fans to invest in the 2020 presidential race: she posted a still from an interview with Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders Tuesday, captioning it, "Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country."

"A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be ? I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered. Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!" she wrote. Consider me excited for this video, and everything else Cardi has to offer!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here