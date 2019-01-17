Cardi B Blasted Trump About the Government Shutdown and the Internet Is Here for It

The nation is currently enduring day 27 of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, thanks to President Donald Trump and his insistence on receiving funding for a border wall that is not wanted by a majority of the American people. While this continues, thousands of federal workers are being forced to go to work without knowing when they are going to receive their next paycheck.

Some people are scared. Some people are furious. Some people, like Cardi B, who shared her thoughts on the shutdown yesterday on Instagram with an epic (and pretty explicit) video urging Trump to end the shutdown, are both.

"I just wanna remind you that it's been a little bit over three weeks...Trump is now ordering federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid. Now I don’t wanna hear y’all motherfuckers talking about, ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days.' Yeah, bitch, for healthcare so your grandma could check her blood pressure and you bitches can go check that pussy at the gynecologist with no motherfucking problem.”

She continued, “Now I know a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t even have a job, but this shit is really fucking serious, bro. This shit is crazy. Our country is in a hell hole right now all for a fucking wall and we really need to take this seriously."

"I feel like we need to take some action. I don’t know what type of action, bitch, cause this is not what I do, but bitch I’m scared. This is crazy and I really feel bad for these people who need to go to fucking work to not get motherfucking paid.”

The message was heard loud and clear when the video immediately went viral. Actor Chris Evans was one of the first people to praise Cardi for her words, and even Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy debated sharing the video, though the explicits held him back.

I love this. Thank you @iamcardib for giving zero f*cks https://t.co/Nwn1ymayWE — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 17, 2019

Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago! — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 17, 2019

Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not? — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 17, 2019

Colorful language and eyelids, but the message is loud and clear and the sentiment is shared by many Americans. @iamcardib is mad as hell and scared by the continued instability and stupidity of this White House and government. https://t.co/G96YVgv0Et — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 17, 2019

Cardi B/Snoop 2020 accept no substitutes pic.twitter.com/yHZBNfqKTS — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 17, 2019

Maybe we should let Cardi B deliver the State of the Union Address? https://t.co/Ts8NVDoVzz — Greg Olear (@gregolear) January 17, 2019

I was off the grid for, like, two hours tonight and when I came back, Cardi B had won the 2020 election. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 17, 2019

Cardi b for president. It ain’t too late y’all pic.twitter.com/XQVINl7DeV — Sugamama (@peachyalpha) January 17, 2019

(Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B video) — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 17, 2019

Someone Said HBO needs to set aside 30 minutes a week for Cardi B to yell at America about a topic of her choosing...😂😂😂 — AQUABOY🐋🐋🐋 (@Dimz_i_am) January 17, 2019

I don’t like her however I, as a sensible and curious adult, did watch the video to see what she said instead of jumping to a conclusion and I absolutely agree with every point she made. — Lav ✌️ (@lavi_davi_) January 17, 2019

I’ve already prewritten my “Trump, In Early Morning Tweetstorm, Responds To Cardi B Criticism” piece so I think I’ll take the day off tomorrow. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 17, 2019

Where is Cardi B’s political commentary show? — Y’all Won (@SylviaObell) January 17, 2019

Excited that my husband now knows who Cardi B is. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 17, 2019

Because we love a politically informed queen — Blair Imani (@BlairImani) January 17, 2019

Could listen to Cardi B read the phone book, tbh. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 17, 2019

Why am I trending? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 17, 2019

In other words, she's a queen. And this shutdown needs to end now.

