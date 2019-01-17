image
Cardi B Blasted Trump About the Government Shutdown and the Internet Is Here for It

Cardi 2020.

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Getty ImagesCBS Photo Archive

The nation is currently enduring day 27 of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, thanks to President Donald Trump and his insistence on receiving funding for a border wall that is not wanted by a majority of the American people. While this continues, thousands of federal workers are being forced to go to work without knowing when they are going to receive their next paycheck.

Some people are scared. Some people are furious. Some people, like Cardi B, who shared her thoughts on the shutdown yesterday on Instagram with an epic (and pretty explicit) video urging Trump to end the shutdown, are both.

"I just wanna remind you that it's been a little bit over three weeks...Trump is now ordering federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid. Now I don’t wanna hear y’all motherfuckers talking about, ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days.' Yeah, bitch, for healthcare so your grandma could check her blood pressure and you bitches can go check that pussy at the gynecologist with no motherfucking problem.”
She continued, “Now I know a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t even have a job, but this shit is really fucking serious, bro. This shit is crazy. Our country is in a hell hole right now all for a fucking wall and we really need to take this seriously."
"I feel like we need to take some action. I don’t know what type of action, bitch, cause this is not what I do, but bitch I’m scared. This is crazy and I really feel bad for these people who need to go to fucking work to not get motherfucking paid.”

The message was heard loud and clear when the video immediately went viral. Actor Chris Evans was one of the first people to praise Cardi for her words, and even Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy debated sharing the video, though the explicits held him back.

In other words, she's a queen. And this shutdown needs to end now.

