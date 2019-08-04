On Sunday, August 4, Meghan Markle celebrated her 38th birthday.

Several members of the royal family took to Instagram to share sweet birthday wishes for the Duchess of Sussex, including Prince William and Kate Middleton via the Kensington Royal Instagram account.

Meghan's longtime best friend, Jessica Mulroney, also shared a special birthday message for the duchess on her Instagram Story.

Today is Meghan Markle's birthday and the duchess is reportedly celebrating the day with family at the Queen's favorite vacation spot, Balmoral Castle. Queen Elizabeth herself is even said to be planning a special birthday tea for Meghan, because the Duchess of Sussex is nothing if not loved by everyone in her life, including her royal in-laws.

This morning, the Sussex Royal Instagram account kicked off the birthday love fest with a special message for the duchess. Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, even sneakily included a special, personal birthday message for his wife in the post's caption.

"Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday 🎂," Sussex Royal wrote, along with a photo of Meghan from her royal tour of Australia and New Zealand last fall.



"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! - Love, H," Harry added in the post's caption.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the rest of the Cambridge Crew shared their own birthday wishes for Meghan in a post on the Kensington Royal account.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎈," Kensington Royal wrote, along with a photo of the Fab Four beaming together last Christmas.

Buckingham Palace also gave Meghan some birthday love on The Royal Family Instagram account, writing, "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex. 🎂The Duchess was born on this day in 1981."

And, of course, Meghan's non-royal friends have been wishing her a happy birthday as well, including her BFF Jessica Mulroney, who wrote, "Happy birthday. You are everything," in a post to Meghan on her Instagram Story.

