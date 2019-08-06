Romantic gestures look a little different when the standard bunch of long-stem red roses are equivalent to 0.0000000000000001% of your net worth. Case in point: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Kylie's 22nd birthday is coming up this week (August 10, in case you haven't already prepared your gift), and as a casual pre-birthday treat, Travis filled her house with rose petals. If you're having trouble visualizing just how many rose petals that entails, picture the size of your apartment, then multiply that by infinity, then fill that space with petals. The solution to the equation is: so many petals.

Kylie shared a video of the grand gesture on Instagram, featuring a delighted Stormi throwing petals in the air. In the clip, she holds a card from Travis, reading, "Happy Birthday!!!! We're just getting started. Love you!!!!" (Oh my god, what's coming next if this is just the start?!) "My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg," Kylie captioned the post.





Kylie's pretty adept at romantic gestures herself: For Travis' 28th birthday back in April, she took out a huge billboard in West Hollywood, bearing photos of Stormi and Kylie holding her, as Harper's Bazaar reported. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY," the billboard read. "LOVE MOMMY & STORMI XO."

As for Kylie's birthday plans this year, she's keeping it low-key, renting a 300 foot luxury yacht worth $250 million, the Tranquility, according to TMZ. (To rent, it costs about $1.2 million a week.) The yacht houses 22 guests in 10 cabins, with a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, beauty salon, theater and helipad, while a 29-person crew will be fulfilling the guests' every desires. Oh, and it's probably going to dock in ports around the Mediterranean. Sounds boring! Think I'll pass.

