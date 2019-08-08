image
Princess Beatrice's Family Wish Her a Happy Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Photos

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
Royal Ascot 2019 - Day One
Mark CuthbertGetty Images
    • We now know Eugenie's nickname for Beatrice: Beabea! I love it.
      • Beatrice and Eugenie were just spotted at a Celine Dion concert, and the pics are epic.

        It's Princess Beatrice's birthday (she's 31), and to celebrate, her family sent her sweet public well wishes this morning. I love them all, because it means some new, never-before-seen pics as well as little peeks into their royal lives. Spoiler alert: There's a fabulous new (to us) nickname involved.

        Princess Eugenie's tribute might have been the very cutest. She captioned the photos, "You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister. Happy Birthday to you Beabea!!" Um, Beabea?? Did we know that was her nickname?? I knew her mom calls her Trixie, but this definitely feels new to me. I loooove this so much. Beatrice calls her sister Euge, so Beabea is utterly perfect.

        You have to swipe through, but it turns out the two royals are very into selfies:

        And then of course, Beatrice's mom Sarah Ferguson came in with the obligatory adorable-yet-also-embarrassing baby shots, plus that cute photo of her with a whole bunch of dogs (she's just like me!):

        Her dad, the Duke of York, had some sweet photos of the pair of them together:

        The Royal Family officially wished Beatrice a happy birthday too, using a photos from Eugenie's wedding and complete with emojis:

        (Wait, the Queen uses emojis?? Probably not, no.)

