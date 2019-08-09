Since launching their official Instagram account back in April, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been very intentional about curating content that is both positive and inspiring for their followers. While we're not sure exactly who's running the page (a lot of people are convinced that it's the Duchess herself!), what we do know is that the Sussexes' Instagram is nothing but good vibes all around. Whether it's adorable pictures of Archie, a celebration of World Pride Day, or a call to action about climate change, Harry and Meghan's feed is meant to inspire you to do good.

Today, a particularly moving post appeared on the Instagram account, featuring a quote from Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

The quote, which extols the importance of kindness in society, is so characteristic of the late princess. Diana wasn't called "The People's Princess" for no reason; she made it her personal mission to use her platform as a member of the royal family to spread love to as many people as possible. As Princess of Wales, Diana was active in both the national and global community, serving as a patron to numerous charities and going out of her way to visit sick patients in hospitals and small children in schools across the world.

Princess Diana Archive Getty Images

Notably, Diana also worked to decrease the social stigma around HIV and AIDS, the now iconic 1987 image of her shaking hands with HIV-positive patients, shattering the widely propagated myth that the disease could be spread by touch. "In our opinion, Diana was the foremost ambassador for AIDS awareness on the planet," said Gavin Hart, of the National AIDS Trust to the BBC. "And no one can fill her shoes in terms of the work she did."

Princess Diana may no longer be with us, but her legacy of kindness lives on in her sons. Harry, in particular, is devoted to making the world a better place; together with Meghan, the Duke of Sussex is working hard to make sure that his influence as a royal is being used to spread kindness as far as the eye can see.

Diana would be so proud.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE