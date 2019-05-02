In honor of Princess Charlotte's birthday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle commented on the Kensington Royal post with new pictures of the tiny royal.

Included in their happy birthday wishes, the pair said, "Lots of love, H and M xo."

There aren't too usually many public photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interacting with their nephews and niece, beyond the group shots during Trooping the Colour and other big events. But we got a lovely little look at the behind-the-scenes dynamic for the aunt and uncle (and soon to be parents...any day now...), based on an Instagram comment the @SussexRoyal account left for Princess Charlotte's birthday today.

The loving aunt and uncle got real with the emojis, saying, "Happy Birthday Charlotte! 🎂🎈Lots of love, H and M xo." Royal reporters have noted in the past that "xo" is American (vs the British "xx"), so this might, in fact, be Meghan picking up her phone to deliver a sweet message herself.

So amongst other things, this is also a hint that Meghan hasn't had her baby yet—because it's just H and M, no third member of their family just yet (Buckingham Palace will tell us when she's in labor, so those conspiracy theories that Meghan had the baby aaaages ago and just isn't telling us are apparently not true). Hilariously, if they actually did announce the baby this way with a single initial as part of an Instagram comment, I think fans, myself included, would lose their collective minds. And baby name speculation based off of that initial would be off the charts.

Here's the original post:

And here's the message:

Kensington Royal Instagram

I just love how informal everything is: Kate, taking the photos (and becoming a budding photographer in the process, which I love), posting them onto social media casually like a regular, proud mom, and then the coolest aunt and uncle ever swooping in to offer a supportive comment.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE