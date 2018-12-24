image
Wait, Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Quietly Get Married?

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

While we were all merrily distracted with presents, reruns of The Grinch, and stressful, last-minute Christmas prep, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth just went and got LITERALLY married with the most adorable, DIY ceremony. At least, it sure looks like it. Unless they happen to normally spend their Sunday evenings wearing stunning white dresses, cutting giant cakes together, and decorating their home with Mr & Mrs balloons. Yeah, didn’t think so. THEY'VE DONE IT, YOU GUYS.

Pictures, shared on Instagram stories by the couple’s close surfer friend Conrad Carr, have just surfaced online, and fans are categorically freaking out across the board. In the lowkey, casual photos of what seems to be an at-home wedding bash, Miley looks completely stunning in an off-shoulder white dress, with understated, simple makeup and her blonde hair worn loose.

image
Instagram

Behind her, sharing the responsibility of cutting an elegant, two-tier white cake is fiance Liam Hemsworth, who also just so happens to be wearing a wedding-appropriate smart suit and tie. There’s champagne glasses dotted all over the table, as well as a selection of delicious looking desserts, and a pair of Mr & Mrs balloons are floating in the background. So SORRY, I’m just going to go ahead and say it—this is DEFINITELY a WEDDING.

image
Instagram

Miley and Liam originally met back in 2009 when they worked together on The Last Song. Their on/off relationship has continued ever since with an engagement or two in between, but the pair seemed to have been going strong since they got back together in 2016. Their most public appearance together was a rare date night to the Oscars in March.

image
Getty Images

It's the most perfect, understated and down to earth wedding set up for the notoriously private couple, who've had a difficult year after tragically losing their home in the L.A. fires recently. I'M SO HAPPY FOR THEM, I COULD CRY.

