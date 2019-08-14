Ah, Ashley Graham is pregnant! The supermodel announced the very happy news via Instagram on Wednesday morning. The best part? Instead of just a picture, we got the most adorable video of her and her husband, Justin Ervin.

"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!" she captioned the video. "Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘"

Ervin posted on his own account as well with the sonogram of their future child. "To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us..."

I'm not crying, you're crying.

Graham and Ervin have been married since 2010. They met at their local church during an event called "Porn Sunday." (You can't make this stuff up.) "It's a day where ex-porn stars came in and talked about how their life had been changed by church and god," Graham told InStyle U.K.

Congrats to the very happy couple! It's going to be a beautiful bb.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE