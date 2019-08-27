2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Harry Styles Tripped on Mushrooms at the Studio and Bit Off Part of His Tongue

"So many fond memories," Harry said.

image
By Emily Dixon
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

The current Rolling Stone cover star is one Harry Styles, and unsurprisingly, the accompanying interview is a funny, charming delight. Here's one slightly gross anecdote the internet's boyfriend casually dropped, however: Once, while simultaneously recording music and doing mushrooms at Malibu's Shangri-La studios, Harry bit a chunk of his tongue off. Cool!

"We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine," Harry told the magazine, explaining that frozen margaritas and chocolate edibles also played a major role in his studio experience. "You’d hear the blender going, and think, 'So we’re all having frozen margaritas at 10 a.m. this morning.'"

Harry merrily pointed out the exact corner where the unpleasantness transpired: "This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place." Sounds just lovely.

The One Direction alum also discussed his decision to wave the rainbow pride, bi, trans, and Black Lives Matter flags on stage during his recent solo tour. "I want to make people feel comfortable being whatever they want to be," he said. "Maybe at a show you can have a moment of knowing that you’re not alone."

"I’m aware that as a white male, I don’t go through the same things as a lot of the people that come to the shows. I can’t claim that I know what it’s like, because I don’t," he said. "So I’m not trying to say, 'I understand what it’s like.' I’m just trying to make people feel included and seen." Internet, we chose our boyfriend well.

