Pete Davidson Might Be Dating Actress Margaret Qualley After They're Spotted Out Together

The pair have been hanging out a lot recently.

image
By Emily Dixon
"Seberg" Red Carpet Arrivals - The 76th Venice Film Festival
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

The last year's been a pretty dramatic one for Pete Davidson's love life. There was his split from Cazzie David, then the whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande, followed by an engagement and then a separation. Next came a relationship with Kate Beckinsale, which saw an awful lot of comments on their 20-year age difference. (For the record, Pete said the age gap "doesn't really bother us," while Kate Beckinsale said she was "surprised by the interest" in their relationship.) Now, Pete's rumored to have a new girlfriend: actress Margaret Qualley, who recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Last week, Us Weekly broke the news that Pete and Margaret were dating. A source told the magazine, "They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him." As E! News reports, the rumor mill really started churning when Pete traveled to Venice, Italy with Margaret for the Venice Film Festival last week, where her new film Seberg was premiering. Sources told the site that they "looked like a couple and were seen laughing and chatting together," at Venice's Marco Polo Airport, but they didn't indulge in any "excessive PDA."

76 Venice International Film Festival 2019
Mondadori PortfolioGetty Images

While Pete didn't walk the red carpet with Margaret, he did sit right behind her and her co-star Anthony Mackie during the screening. And according to IMDb, Pete is in no way involved with Seberg, so his attendance at the premiere indicates at the very least that he's pretty close with Margaret.

On Sunday night, Pete and Margaret were snapped hanging out in Venice. The cameras didn't capture any hand-holding or other PDA, but the pair certainly looked happy in each other's company. Is this 2019's newest celebrity couple? I have to say, I like it!

