Kim Kardashian West spent her time studying law this Labor Day, swapping the beach for her books as she pursues her goal of taking the bar. As People reports, Kim shared a video of some pretty intense notes on her Instagram story, saying, "While everyone is probably at a barbecue, I am studying contracts today." That's commitment, Kim!

I'd just like to take this opportunity to draw your attention to a detail in Kim's notes. "L.F.D.T.E.R.T." stands for Law, Formation, Defenses, and according to Google, Terms, Excuses, Remedy, and Third Party. Underneath, Kim wrote the mnemonic device "Love For Dogs Treats Every Rover Terrifically," which is so cute that it's honestly made my day.

KKW revealed her aspirations to become a lawyer in Vogue earlier this year, explaining that she was motivated by her efforts to see Alice Johnson's sentence commuted in 2018. "It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," she told the magazine. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

In an Instagram caption, she detailed her journey to the bar further. "For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way," Kim said.

"My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me," she continued. "I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It’s never too late to follow your dreams."

Kim's planning to take the bar in 2022, after four years of study. And with the dedication she's demonstrated so far? There's really little doubt she'll smash it.

