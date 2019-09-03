image
Today's Top Stories
1
The 15 Best New Products at Sephora Right Now
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
2
Beyoncé Is Officially a Lizzo Stan
image
3
The Podcasts for When You Need a Really Good Laugh
Rear View Of Woman Looking At Modern Building While Swimming In Infinity Pool Against Clear Sky During Sunset
4
The Instagram Girl's Guide to Dubai
image
5
Shop the New Soho Home x Anthropologie Collection

Kim Kardashian Spent Her Labor Day Studying to Fulfil Her Dream of Becoming a Lawyer

No barbecues for Kim yesterday!

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 25, 2019
GothamGetty Images

Kim Kardashian West spent her time studying law this Labor Day, swapping the beach for her books as she pursues her goal of taking the bar. As People reports, Kim shared a video of some pretty intense notes on her Instagram story, saying, "While everyone is probably at a barbecue, I am studying contracts today." That's commitment, Kim!

I'd just like to take this opportunity to draw your attention to a detail in Kim's notes. "L.F.D.T.E.R.T." stands for Law, Formation, Defenses, and according to Google, Terms, Excuses, Remedy, and Third Party. Underneath, Kim wrote the mnemonic device "Love For Dogs Treats Every Rover Terrifically," which is so cute that it's honestly made my day.

KKW revealed her aspirations to become a lawyer in Vogue earlier this year, explaining that she was motivated by her efforts to see Alice Johnson's sentence commuted in 2018. "It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," she told the magazine. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

View this post on Instagram

Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

In an Instagram caption, she detailed her journey to the bar further. "For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way," Kim said.

"My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me," she continued. "I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It’s never too late to follow your dreams."

Kim's planning to take the bar in 2022, after four years of study. And with the dedication she's demonstrated so far? There's really little doubt she'll smash it.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
US-FASHION-ENTERTAINMENT-AMFAR
Kim Kardashian Answered Fan Questions About Kids
Paris Hilton Visits Royal North Shore Childrens Hospital in Sydney - December 30,2006
Kim Kardashian Said Paris Hilton Gave Her a Career

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kim Kardashian And North West Attend Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman Concert At The Forum North West Looks So Much Like Her Mom
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Harry Addresses His and Meghan's Private Jet Use
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage And Audience Demi Lovato Squashes Taylor Swift Feud Rumors
An Evening With Justin Bieber - Performances Justin Bieber Said Fame Led to Heavy Drug Use
Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park - Day 2 Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Are Moving in Together
NFL: OCT 14 Bears at Dolphins Gabrielle Union Stuns in the French Riviera
image Is This Pete Davidson's New Girlfriend?
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Beyoncé Is Officially a Lizzo Stan
image Keith Urban Covered Taylor Swift's 'Lover'
image Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Turns Two