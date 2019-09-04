image
Kim Kardashian Admitted That She Leaked Her Own Baby News When She Was Drunk at Christmas

Relatable, TBH.

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 10, 2019
gotpap/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Be honest: How many times have you accidentally spilled something that you maybe would have preferred to keep secret after one glass of wine too many? Kim K, it turns out, knows that feeling well—except when she lets something slip, it ends up all over the internet. In a newly-released bonus clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as People reports, Kim Kardashian West admits to Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick that she told someone about the then-impending arrival via surrogate of baby Psalm, her fourth child with Kanye West. But here's the snag: She can't remember who she told.

Kim had a drink or two at the Kardashian-West-Jenner's yearly Christmas party, hosted in December at Kim and Kanye's Hidden Hills, California home. And when the alcohol flows, so do the secrets. In the clip, Kim says, "I told someone at Christmas Eve and I don’t remember who I told cause I was drunk."

At first, Scott's alarmed by Kim's revelation. "Multiple people?" he responded. "Are you upset?" Thankfully, Kim laughs it off, saying, "No, cause I mean, it was my fault. That’s why I don’t drink."

Kim also revealed her pre-baby nerves, saying, "At first I was having so much anxiety, just because I’m going to be a mom of four." The ever-helpful Scott told her, "Look at your mom, she’s got 19 kids. She’s not stressed." Not true, Kris insisted, joking, "Yeah, I want to kill myself."

Thankfully, while four kids might be "almost impossible," in Kim's words, to organize for a photo, it sounds like North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, born in May, are all doing pretty great.

