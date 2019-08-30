For the first time ever, trendsetter Kim Kardashian let fans ask her anything on Instagram.

She answered questions about more kids (lol), her favorite food (Mexican), and how law school is going (three more years!).

ICYMI, Kim just got chunky '90s highlights that are giving us all the throwback vibes.

Kim Kardashian did an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Instagram for the very first time. TBH, she probably didn't answer nearly as many as she got—she does have 147 million followers, after all—but she did offer a little peek into her life, and answered fans' burning questions of whether she's going to have more kids or not. Lol to the fact that this is what fans want to right RIGHT AWAY, please and thank you.

In answer to the first, no, not right at this moment—Kim was honest in the past that even the potential of four kids was freaking her out, hence the reason why her baby shower was CBD-themed. "I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention," she wrote. Fans asked how her day was—apparently she had a shoot (potentially for KKW Beauty, because she showed an image of some of her liners) and "got a lot of reading done for school." That prompted another question: When would she be done with law school? "3 more years. It's 4 years total," she wrote. Fans also asked what her favorite food of all time was: "Mexican Food is so good. This is what I'm eating right now." Cut to an image of chips and guac—OMG Kim, we're the same!

Here are stills of the questions she answered:

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian Instagram

More AMAs, please, Kim.

