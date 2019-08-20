Happy 27th birthday, Demi Lovato! May your entire year be as lovely as your birthday celebration—and what a celebration it was. As E! News reports, Demi kicked off her birthday (or her birthday eve, to be specific) at Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour in London on Monday night. And Ariana marked the occasion in the cutest way: with a birthday chant for Demi before she performed, and cake and candles afterward.

Demi posted a clip of Ariana and her crew (including their shared manager, Scooter Braun) chanting, "Happy birthday, Demi!" before the show, captioning it, "This was too sweet not to post.... before show prayer they did this for my bday." She added, "I’m so so proud of you @arianagrande. You fucking killed that!!! I love you tons." The feeling's obviously mutual: Ariana responded, "love u so much !!! thank u for coming!!!!" Have I mentioned how much I love this friendship? I really love this friendship.

That wasn't all, either: Demi posted a video of her blowing out candles on an extremely enticing birthday cake, complete with Ariana looking somewhat irritated. The explanation's in the caption: "They literally filmed/sang happy birthday twice and @scooterbraun STILL forgot to press record," Demi wrote. "@arianagrande’s face is everything and this video is a perfect glimpse of how fucking happy and rad my birthday is this year. So so happy. And I love my new family. Thank you guys, love you."

Last year was a tough one for Demi, after she suffered an overdose and was subsequently hospitalized. But this year's looking up: In January, she posted a photo of the cake her team bought her to celebrate six months of sobriety—a huge achievement—with a card reading, "We are so fucking proud of you!" And as TMZ reported last month, she marked one year of sobriety with a huge West Hollywood dinner with friends.

There's also new music on the way, she shared on her Instagram story, adding that the album will be "as open and honest as possible," as People reports. You know what, Demi? Celebrate your birthday all damn year. You deserve it!



