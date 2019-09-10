image
Today's Top Stories
1
Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Curls
Jeremy Scott - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
2
Every Celebrity Sitting Front Row at NYFW
image
3
Love Rom-Coms? Watch These 40 Classic Movies
image
4
The MC Beauty Guide: Los Angeles
Should I Become a Manager?
5
Is Turning Down a Managerial Role Career Sabotage?

Kate Middleton and Mary Berry Just Hung Out at the Garden Kate Designed

I approve of this friendship.

image
By Emily Dixon
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends "Back to Nature" Festival
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Well, here's a friendship I didn't see coming. Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and former Great British Baking Show judge Mary Berry just hung out at the RHS Wisley Back to Nature festival, as Elle reports, and the photos are kind of delightful? Even better: Kate and Mary reportedly arrived to the festival, in Surrey, England, in the trailer of a tractor. What did I say? Delightful!

The festival is Kate's first royal engagement after the summer, and she's expected to speak at the event, so keep your ears primed for any newly-acquired baking tips she might have to offer. She wore a light blue floral shirt dress, belted at the waist, by Emilia Wickstead—and while it will admittedly set you back almost $2,300 dollars, it's still available in some sizes online (though they're all low in stock, and most likely won't last long.)

Aurora Belted Dress
Emilia Wickstead net-a-porter.com
$2,255.00
SHOP IT

Kate paid a visit to the "Back to Nature" garden, which she designed herself alongside landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White.

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Here's an adorable tidbit: The garden, which the Cambridges visited at the Chelsea Flower Show earlier this year, was a family effort. "Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden," a post on the official Kensington Royal Instagram account read in May. Cute!

"I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children," the Duchess of Cambridge told the BBC. "I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together." Can you also promise some quality time with Mary Berry, Kate?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School
Kate Re-Wears Michael Kors for First Day of School
image
Kate and William Lunch with the Queen at Balmoral
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image How Harry Will Honor Diana on His African Tour
Tom Wargacki's Princess Diana Archive Why Harry Needs to Act More Like Will and Diana
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan Markle Surprised an Old Friend in NYC
image Meghan Markle Pays Tribute to Prince Harry
image
Meghan and Serena Are Friend Goals at the US Open
2019 US Open - Day 13 Meghan Markle Stunned at the US Open Final
William With Dancer William Was Apparently a "Playboy" in His 20s
image Meghan & Harry Declined an Invite From the Queen
Meghan Markle spotted going to yoga in Toronto Meghan Markle Took a Public Yoga Class in NYC
image How to Dress Like Meghan ﻿Markle for Halloween