Well, here's a friendship I didn't see coming. Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and former Great British Baking Show judge Mary Berry just hung out at the RHS Wisley Back to Nature festival, as Elle reports, and the photos are kind of delightful? Even better: Kate and Mary reportedly arrived to the festival, in Surrey, England, in the trailer of a tractor. What did I say? Delightful!

The festival is Kate's first royal engagement after the summer, and she's expected to speak at the event, so keep your ears primed for any newly-acquired baking tips she might have to offer. She wore a light blue floral shirt dress, belted at the waist, by Emilia Wickstead—and while it will admittedly set you back almost $2,300 dollars, it's still available in some sizes online (though they're all low in stock, and most likely won't last long.)

Aurora Belted Dress Emilia Wickstead net-a-porter.com $2,255.00 SHOP IT

Kate paid a visit to the "Back to Nature" garden, which she designed herself alongside landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White.

Here's an adorable tidbit: The garden, which the Cambridges visited at the Chelsea Flower Show earlier this year, was a family effort. "Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden," a post on the official Kensington Royal Instagram account read in May. Cute!

"I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children," the Duchess of Cambridge told the BBC. "I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together." Can you also promise some quality time with Mary Berry, Kate?



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here