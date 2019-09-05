It's Princess Charlotte's first day at a new school and she had her mom, dad, and big brother, Prince George, to accompany her. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are both attending Thomas's Battersea in London (George has been at the school since 2017), and look adorable in their matching navy and red uniforms.

Looking equally well dressed was mom. Kate chose a colorful floral long-sleeve dress with a black belt to cinch her waist. The vibrant knee-length ensemble brought some cheer to the first day of school—Kate was all smiles as she walked alongside her kids. The Duchess of Cambridge skipped toting her own bag in order to carry her daughter's backpack (#momduties) and finished off her look with a pair of simple black pumps.

The dress, which is from Michael Kors, is a repeat, but one we haven't seen in awhile. Kate first wore the look when she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding rehearsal in May 2018. Though we only got a glimpse of it then (she was in a car), you can see it in full today:

Kate on her way to the wedding rehearsal in 2018. Splash News

The happy family drops the kids off at school. WPA Pool Getty Images

Princess Charlotte shaking hands! I'm crying, this is too cute. WPA Pool Getty Images

Kate's summery MICHAEL Michael Kors spring 2019 dress is completely sold out but you can find a similar darker floral print for fall, below.

