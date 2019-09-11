Call me a romantic, but there is nothing that tickles my heart more than a couple coordinating outfits, even if I've yet to convince my boyfriend to take the plunge. Case in point: Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, who matched in black blazers in New York City Tuesday (Miley's blazer oversized over a crop top and tailored trousers, Kaitlynn's with a leather mini skirt and strappy heels).

According to Hollywood Life, Miley and Kaitlynn stopped for dinner at La Esquina in New York, a cute date night amid Miley's busy New York Fashion Week schedule. They were photographed leaving the restaurant hand in hand—and seriously, they looked so freaking good. If this is the caliber of couple outfits we're getting so early in the relationship, can you even imagine the red carpet looks they'll deliver?

Their relationship is getting more serious by the day, it seems—for one, Miley and Kaitlynn have moved in together, according to reports. An anonymous source told Hollywood Life that they've moved to a gated community in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.

"Miley and Kaitlynn are spending what seems like every moment with one another," the source said. "You never spot one without the other at the home. The couple was seen moving into a home last week in the same gated community as the Kardashians, The Weekend and Drake who they now live very close to."

It was Kaitlynn's birthday over the weekend, and she posted a series of stunning photos of the couple on her Instagram—again, in coordinating outfits, with Miley in a tailored white shirt and slim black trousers and Kaitlynn in a dramatic-shouldered black mini dress. I'm calling it now: Look forward to these two dominating best-dressed lists.

