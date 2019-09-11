GOAT Serena Williams showed her fashion line, Serena, at New York Fashion Week Tuesday (yes, she managed to put on a full fashion show days after the US Open concluded), with guests like Kim Kardashian, Anna Wintour, Tarana Burke, Ashley Graham, Gayle King, LaLa Anthony, and husband Alexis Ohanian, according to Glamour. But she took her designer's bow with the cutest of A-list guests: her two-year-old daughter Olympia, wearing a tiny pair of Nikes that I am interested in purchasing in an adult size 8. The adorable photos are quite possibly my favorite of New York Fashion Week to date; hell, let's say fashion month altogether.

Serena had full creative control over the collection, after previously working with HSN. "I wanted to have more creative direction and to do it by myself," she told Glamour. "I was always working with HSN, which was wonderful and an amazing experience, but you're limited with a lot of different things. I wanted to do something that I went to school for and I have so many visions for. And now we're here."

She prioritized inclusivity, too, casting a diverse line-up of models and offering her line in an inclusive size range (clothes are offered in "straight" and "GREAT" sizes on the website.)

"It's really important for me to be all-inclusive. I really love the word inclusivity and not exclusivity—I think that's just better,” Serena said. "I want everyone to have a chance. I think it's so important for everyone to feel like they can see an outfit and think, 'Oh, that looks like me and I feel good in it.' It doesn't matter what color they are. I want them to be able for them to relate to someone."

According to the show notes, Serena the brand is designed for "women who break traditions and boundaries...unflinching women of all colors and sizes." Oh, and it's available now to buy straight from the runway (there's a neon maxi coat I am extremely interested in.)

Oh, and one more cute thing from Serena's show: Speaking to E! News backstage, she praised her friend Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, after she supported Serena at the US Open. "Meghan is amazing. Like literally threw across the seas just to support a few hours with a newborn baby. She's the most positive, amazing human I know," Serena said. I love this friendship. I love these women!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for theMarie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here