The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Today's Top Stories
1
We Tried SKIMS and Here Are Our Honest Opinions
image
2
Kate Middleton and Mary Berry Hung Out Together
image
3
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
Should I Become a Manager?
4
Is Turning Down a Managerial Role Career Sabotage?
image
5
Love Rom-Coms? Watch These 40 Classic Movies

Serena Williams Brought Daughter Olympia Onto the Runway After Her New York Fashion Week Show

What a catwalk debut!

image
By Emily Dixon
Klarna STYLE360 NYFW Hosts S by Serena Williams Runway Show Sponsored By Klarna USA
Thomas ConcordiaGetty Images

GOAT Serena Williams showed her fashion line, Serena, at New York Fashion Week Tuesday (yes, she managed to put on a full fashion show days after the US Open concluded), with guests like Kim Kardashian, Anna Wintour, Tarana Burke, Ashley Graham, Gayle King, LaLa Anthony, and husband Alexis Ohanian, according to Glamour. But she took her designer's bow with the cutest of A-list guests: her two-year-old daughter Olympia, wearing a tiny pair of Nikes that I am interested in purchasing in an adult size 8. The adorable photos are quite possibly my favorite of New York Fashion Week to date; hell, let's say fashion month altogether.

Serena had full creative control over the collection, after previously working with HSN. "I wanted to have more creative direction and to do it by myself," she told Glamour. "I was always working with HSN, which was wonderful and an amazing experience, but you're limited with a lot of different things. I wanted to do something that I went to school for and I have so many visions for. And now we're here."

She prioritized inclusivity, too, casting a diverse line-up of models and offering her line in an inclusive size range (clothes are offered in "straight" and "GREAT" sizes on the website.)

"It's really important for me to be all-inclusive. I really love the word inclusivity and not exclusivity—I think that's just better,” Serena said. "I want everyone to have a chance. I think it's so important for everyone to feel like they can see an outfit and think, 'Oh, that looks like me and I feel good in it.' It doesn't matter what color they are. I want them to be able for them to relate to someone."

According to the show notes, Serena the brand is designed for "women who break traditions and boundaries...unflinching women of all colors and sizes." Oh, and it's available now to buy straight from the runway (there's a neon maxi coat I am extremely interested in.)

Oh, and one more cute thing from Serena's show: Speaking to E! News backstage, she praised her friend Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, after she supported Serena at the US Open. "Meghan is amazing. Like literally threw across the seas just to support a few hours with a newborn baby. She's the most positive, amazing human I know," Serena said. I love this friendship. I love these women!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for theMarie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Turns Two
image
Meghan and Serena Are Friend Goals at the US Open
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Renée Zellweger Was "Humiliated" By Media Attacks
image Awkwafina Never Thought She'd End Up Here
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image It's Lilly Singh's Turn to Ask the Questions
image Megan Rapinoe Is Winning On and Off the Field
image Kacey Musgraves Doesn't Want Your Permission
image Women Changing the Future
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2019 Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's Matching Outfits
image Kylie Jenner Didn't Invite Kris to Her Birthday
image
60 Stars Who Went to School Together
image Kate Middleton and Mary Berry Hung Out Together