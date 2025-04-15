Sonia Citron on Scoring Head-to-Toe Custom Coach for the 2025 WNBA Draft
Her rookie style chapter is just getting started.
Sonia Citron had several firsts awaiting her on 2025 WNBA Draft night. The big one, of course, was hearing her name called third to join her debut team in the league—one of sixteen basketball players who'd earned the honor this season. Another came in the form of her outfit: an entirely custom Coach look marking her first time wearing the designer, ever.
The former Notre Dame guard knew about Coach and its stable of It-bags like the Tabby, the Empire, and the Brooklyn, of course. Carrying them, however, wasn't quite on her radar even if it was on her friends'. "I never was a big fashion person growing up," she tells Marie Claire a few hours before she'd arrive at the WNBA Draft's orange carpet.
Heading into draft night—and for a season where Coach is the WNBA's official handbag partner—marked the perfect moment to expand her personal style roster. "I was just really excited to work with them and get a chance to wear their bags and wear their clothes, because it's something that I had never done before," the eventual No.3 draft pick says of Coach. "I was honored that they wanted to work with me."
Joining forces on Citron's draft-night look came as effortlessly as her three-pointers. She considers her style "minimal and classy," with an emphasis on staying comfortable. When she envisioned her WNBA Draft outfit, "I had already known what I wanted to go for": a black blazer styled as a dress or over a coordinating skirt.
Coach's designers met her halfway with a sculpted black wool blazer featuring a side slit, revealing a micro-mini skirt underneath. "The first time I saw outfit was Saturday, and I absolutely loved it," Citron says. "They really captured what I wanted, and the rest is history."
Teaming up with stylist Kat Typaldos, Citron scored extra style points with bow-topped kitten heels pulled from the Spring 2025 runway, gold cursive "Coach" and "Sonia" nameplate necklaces, and a Coach Times Square Tabby bag custom-beaded with swirling gold flowers against a black backdrop.
"I think because my outfit is a little bit more minimal, we wanted the bag to be a little bit more extravagant and really pop against my outfit," Citron says. A pair of cat-eye shades added a runway-approved finish.
The beauty beat also followed Citron's "minimal, natural" playbook. Hairstylist Jaware Wauchope slicked her hair into a half-up, half down with the top section wrapped into a bun. ("So I get the best of both worlds," Citron says.) Makeup artist Raisa Flowers, meanwhile, provided a glossy pink lip and subtly smoky eye—"to bring out the black in the outfit," Citron explains.
Citron says it's an "honor" for Coach to tailor-make her WNBA Draft look. But when the New York-native is asked what she's most excited for on draft night, she can't help but go back to her game. "What I think I'm most looking forward to hearing my name get called, wherever that is," she says. "It's something that I've worked so hard for, and in my position, it's very, very special that I get to do it in New York, because a lot of my family and friends get to be there. It's just truly special because I wouldn't be here without them."
Citron's new team is all that was confirmed during the draft: She signed to the Washington Mystics in a four-year contract. Once her first season begins and the tunnel walks get underway, she says she'll become even more confident in her style. "Honestly, I think it's something I'm still working on," Sonia says, "so I can give you a better answer in a couple of years."
Watch this space: Citron is on her way to becoming a bona fide fashion person—and a WNBA star.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Taylor Townsend Sea Mosses Her Way to Better Wellness
The tennis star serves up self-care between sets.
By Siena Gagliano
-
What to Know About the Cast of 'Resident Playbook,' Which Is Sure to Be Your Next Medical Drama Obsession
The spinoff of the hit K-drama 'Hospital Playlist' features several young actors as first-year OB-GYN residents.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Duchess Sophie Stepped Up to Represent King Charles at Event Amid Calls for King Charles to "Slow Down"
The Duchess of Edinburgh filled in for The King at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
By Kristin Contino
-
The 2025 WNBA Draft's Best Red Carpet Looks Are an Instant Slam Dunk
This year's rookie class came to win.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Zendaya's Cozy Polo Sweater Is One of Gigi Hadid's Favorites
This is the cool way to wear khaki.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Jennifer Lawrence Has Styled La Ligne's Colby Pants at Least 6 Times—Now I'm Equally Obsessed
Once I pulled them on, I understood the hype.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Lisa's First Solo Coachella Costumes "Explore the Spectrum" of Her 'Alter Ego' Era
Designer Asher Levine brings 'Marie Claire' exclusively behind the scenes.
By Halie LeSavage
-
The Belt Buckle Trend Elevates Hailey Bieber's Coachella Flip Flops by Several Notches
Sandal skeptics, you've been warned.
By Halie LeSavage
-
This Cozy Hybrid Slipper-Shoe Trend Even Earned Hailey Bieber's Stamp of Approval
She makes the comfy style look so intriguing.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Zendaya Already RSVP'd to the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
Law Roach spilled whether his client would attend in a recent interview.
By Halie LeSavage
-
A Massive Celine Tote Bag Is Rihanna's Latest Luxury Replacement for a Carry-On Suitcase
Hers is $2,950 and from a resurgent designer.
By Halie LeSavage