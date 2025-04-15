Sonia Citron had several firsts awaiting her on 2025 WNBA Draft night. The big one, of course, was hearing her name called third to join her debut team in the league—one of sixteen basketball players who'd earned the honor this season. Another came in the form of her outfit: an entirely custom Coach look marking her first time wearing the designer, ever.

The former Notre Dame guard knew about Coach and its stable of It-bags like the Tabby, the Empire, and the Brooklyn, of course. Carrying them, however, wasn't quite on her radar even if it was on her friends'. "I never was a big fashion person growing up," she tells Marie Claire a few hours before she'd arrive at the WNBA Draft's orange carpet.

Heading into draft night—and for a season where Coach is the WNBA's official handbag partner—marked the perfect moment to expand her personal style roster. "I was just really excited to work with them and get a chance to wear their bags and wear their clothes, because it's something that I had never done before," the eventual No.3 draft pick says of Coach. "I was honored that they wanted to work with me."

(Image credit: Drew Levin)

(Image credit: Drew Levin)

Joining forces on Citron's draft-night look came as effortlessly as her three-pointers. She considers her style "minimal and classy," with an emphasis on staying comfortable. When she envisioned her WNBA Draft outfit, "I had already known what I wanted to go for": a black blazer styled as a dress or over a coordinating skirt.

Coach's designers met her halfway with a sculpted black wool blazer featuring a side slit, revealing a micro-mini skirt underneath. "The first time I saw outfit was Saturday, and I absolutely loved it," Citron says. "They really captured what I wanted, and the rest is history."

(Image credit: Drew Levin)

Teaming up with stylist Kat Typaldos, Citron scored extra style points with bow-topped kitten heels pulled from the Spring 2025 runway, gold cursive "Coach" and "Sonia" nameplate necklaces, and a Coach Times Square Tabby bag custom-beaded with swirling gold flowers against a black backdrop.

"I think because my outfit is a little bit more minimal, we wanted the bag to be a little bit more extravagant and really pop against my outfit," Citron says. A pair of cat-eye shades added a runway-approved finish.

(Image credit: Drew Levin)

The beauty beat also followed Citron's "minimal, natural" playbook. Hairstylist Jaware Wauchope slicked her hair into a half-up, half down with the top section wrapped into a bun. ("So I get the best of both worlds," Citron says.) Makeup artist Raisa Flowers, meanwhile, provided a glossy pink lip and subtly smoky eye—"to bring out the black in the outfit," Citron explains.

(Image credit: Drew Levin)

Citron says it's an "honor" for Coach to tailor-make her WNBA Draft look. But when the New York-native is asked what she's most excited for on draft night, she can't help but go back to her game. "What I think I'm most looking forward to hearing my name get called, wherever that is," she says. "It's something that I've worked so hard for, and in my position, it's very, very special that I get to do it in New York, because a lot of my family and friends get to be there. It's just truly special because I wouldn't be here without them."

(Image credit: Drew Levin)

(Image credit: Drew Levin)

Citron's new team is all that was confirmed during the draft: She signed to the Washington Mystics in a four-year contract. Once her first season begins and the tunnel walks get underway, she says she'll become even more confident in her style. "Honestly, I think it's something I'm still working on," Sonia says, "so I can give you a better answer in a couple of years."

Watch this space: Citron is on her way to becoming a bona fide fashion person—and a WNBA star.