As spotted by the Daily Mail, Miley Cyrus and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter were spotted out together—Kaitlynn with an "M" ring on THAT finger.

But it turns out that Kaitlynn's been wearing the ring constantly since at least September 9, soooo IDK what it means, but it seems significant.

Here's every single thing we know about the relationship, including when they (gasp!) moved in together.

Ever since separating from (and now in the middle of a divorce with) husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus has spent what feels like every single waking moment with girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter. Think: making out with each other against a wall kind of love. Daily Mail originally spotted when the duo were out and about yesterday in Manhattan that Kaitlynn was wearing a really pretty gold signet ring with a stamped "M" on her ring finger (pics here). And fun fact: This isn't the first time that Kaitlynn has worn that ring, either—it's been on her hand for about a week now.

On September 11 in her posted pics to Instagram for NYFW prep, look closely at her ring finger in the last photo. It looks like the same ring (swipe through to the end):

A (semi) closeup, but it's a bit blurry:

Kaitlynn Carter Instagram

It's a little hard to tell, but it looks like she's wearing it when she stepped out on September 10 in totally twinning outfits. The wedge ring on her ring figure is the exact same size and structure:



Robert Kamau Getty Images

Closeup (again, a bit blurry):

Robert Kamau Getty Images

On September 9, she stepped out for Jonathan Simkhai at NYFW, and lo and behold:

Bennett Raglin Getty Images

A closeup:

Bennett Raglin Getty Images

I guarantee you that people/photographers are going to be paying closer attention to Kaitlynn's left hand from now on, so it'll be really intriguing to see if it's a permanent fixture.

Another sign the relationship's going well (not that we need one)? Kaitlynn also just got a very Miley-esque tattoo on the back of her neck:

A rose generally symbolizes "new beginnings and...promise and hope," so this could be yet another sign that the two are totally simpatico and loving being together. You two!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE