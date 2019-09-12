Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Show Sneak Peak
Kaitlynn Carter Has Been Constantly Wearing an "M" Ring on That Finger for Days Now

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 26, 2019
Robert KamauGetty Images
    • But it turns out that Kaitlynn's been wearing the ring constantly since at least September 9, soooo IDK what it means, but it seems significant.

        Ever since separating from (and now in the middle of a divorce with) husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus has spent what feels like every single waking moment with girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter. Think: making out with each other against a wall kind of love. Daily Mail originally spotted when the duo were out and about yesterday in Manhattan that Kaitlynn was wearing a really pretty gold signet ring with a stamped "M" on her ring finger (pics here). And fun fact: This isn't the first time that Kaitlynn has worn that ring, either—it's been on her hand for about a week now.

        On September 11 in her posted pics to Instagram for NYFW prep, look closely at her ring finger in the last photo. It looks like the same ring (swipe through to the end):

        A (semi) closeup, but it's a bit blurry:

        image
        Kaitlynn CarterInstagram

        It's a little hard to tell, but it looks like she's wearing it when she stepped out on September 10 in totally twinning outfits. The wedge ring on her ring figure is the exact same size and structure:

        Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2019
        Robert KamauGetty Images

        Closeup (again, a bit blurry):

        Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2019
        Robert KamauGetty Images

        On September 9, she stepped out for Jonathan Simkhai at NYFW, and lo and behold:

        Jonathan Simkhai - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
        Bennett RaglinGetty Images

        A closeup:

        Jonathan Simkhai - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
        Bennett RaglinGetty Images

        I guarantee you that people/photographers are going to be paying closer attention to Kaitlynn's left hand from now on, so it'll be really intriguing to see if it's a permanent fixture.

        Another sign the relationship's going well (not that we need one)? Kaitlynn also just got a very Miley-esque tattoo on the back of her neck:

        A rose generally symbolizes "new beginnings and...promise and hope," so this could be yet another sign that the two are totally simpatico and loving being together. You two!

        Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2019
        Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's Matching Outfits
        image
        Kaitlynn Posted a Ton of Romantic Pics with Miley
