This week, during a visit to the Rugby Football Union all schools program at Lealands High School in Luton, Bedfordshire, Prince Harry met and chatted with royal fans.

When one young fan asked Harry for how his four-month-old son, Archie Harrison, is doing, Harry replied that he was doing well and growing up fast.

A royal fan account shared video of the adorable exchange between Harry and the young fan.

Earlier this week, on Thursday to be exact, Prince Harry stepped out for a royal engagement to visit to the Rugby Football Union all schools program at Lealands High School in Luton, Bedfordshire. During the visit, Harry met royal fans and chatted with them about their burning questions—like how his four-month-old son, Archie Harrison, is doing.

When a young girl at the event asked the question we were all wondering, saying, "Prince Harry, how is everything going with Archie?"

Harry, never one to disappoint a royal fan (and especially not a young and adorable one like the girl who asked) shared an update about Archie, which was blissfully caught on camera.

"He is really well, thanks," Harry said. "He is getting so big."

The video was quickly shared by royal fan accounts, of course. Watch it for yourself below:

"The Duke of Sussex visits @LealandsHigh in Luton to see the Rugby Football Union (RFU) All Schools programme in action," the Royal Family tweeted about the engagement, along with a photo of Harry hanging out with the kids. "RFU All Schools aims to increase the number of secondary state schools playing rugby union. @LealandsHigh is the 750th school to sign up to the scheme!"

🏉The Duke of Sussex visits @LealandsHigh in Luton to see the Rugby Football Union (RFU) All Schools programme in action.



RFU All Schools aims to increase the number of secondary state schools playing rugby union. @LealandsHigh is the 750th school to sign up to the scheme!👏 pic.twitter.com/OxObI9T4Lk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 13, 2019

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here