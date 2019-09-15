image
Meghan Markle Shares a Message for Prince Harry's 35th Birthday on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 9
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • On Sunday, September 15, Prince Harry celebrated his 35th birthday.
    • The official Sussex Royal Instagram account shared a collage and special message for Harry to mark the occasion.
      • The post included a special, personal message from Meghan Markle and a never-before-seen picture of the Sussex family at Archie Harrison's christening.

        Today, Prince Harry is celebrating his 35th birthday. As is customary in 2019, the occasion was marked with a special birthday Instagram on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account.

        The post included a collage of nine photos showing off just a few of the highlights of Harry's life, including childhood photos with his late mother, Princess Diana, a photo from his wedding to Meghan Markle, and a previously unreleased photo of his growing family at Archie Harrison's christening earlier this year.

        "Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex!" Sussex Royal wrote with the post.

        Meghan Markle also included a personal message for her husband in the caption:

        "Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!"

        Here's a close up of that never-before-seen photo from Archie's christening, if you want to squint and gaze upon Archie's angelic little face some more:

        image
        Instagram

        Happy birthday, Harry!

