On Sunday, September 15, Prince Harry celebrated his 35th birthday.

The official Sussex Royal Instagram account shared a collage and special message for Harry to mark the occasion.

The post included a special, personal message from Meghan Markle and a never-before-seen picture of the Sussex family at Archie Harrison's christening.

Today, Prince Harry is celebrating his 35th birthday. As is customary in 2019, the occasion was marked with a special birthday Instagram on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account.

The post included a collage of nine photos showing off just a few of the highlights of Harry's life, including childhood photos with his late mother, Princess Diana, a photo from his wedding to Meghan Markle, and a previously unreleased photo of his growing family at Archie Harrison's christening earlier this year.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex!" Sussex Royal wrote with the post.

Meghan Markle also included a personal message for her husband in the caption:

"Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!"

Here's a close up of that never-before-seen photo from Archie's christening, if you want to squint and gaze upon Archie's angelic little face some more:

Happy birthday, Harry!

