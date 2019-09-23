image
Meghan Markle Wears a String Bracelet Reading "Justice" In South Africa

She wore it for the first stop of the royal couple's ten-day tour.

image
By Jenny Hollander
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is nothing if not a fearless equal rights activist. Long before she met Prince Harry, she was speaking at the UN about gender equality and doing nonprofit work in India to further girls' education; she says she's been an advocate for women since she was just 11. Having touched down in South Africa for a ten-day tour—just days after flying to Rome for best friend Misha Nonoo's wedding, at which Meghan was the only guest to deliver a reading—Meghan was spotted wearing a string bracelet reading "Justice."

Here she is hugging a little boy in a Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa (she's also giving me major Princess Diana vibes, who was famous for eschewing royal tradition to warmly hug the people she met):

The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Chris JacksonGetty Images

I initially thought the bracelet might say "Archie," but a closer look reveals what seems to be the word "Justice":

image
Getty Images

It's not clear where Meghan got the bracelet; she's wearing it in the first photos of her South Africa royal engagement, so she seems to have acquired it either before or at the beginning of the couple's first stop. It looks homemade, so it's possible a child in Cape Town gave it to her before she was officially photographed?

The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Chris JacksonGetty Images

And it looks like Harry has a matching one:

Royal visit to Africa - Day One
Dominic Lipinski - PA ImagesGetty Images

Like his wife, Prince Harry is a feminist. (I mean, do you think that Meghan would have married him if he wasn't?) We learned this for sure back in January, when the CEO of nonprofit Tomorrow's Women Wirral in the U.K. shared details of a private conversation with Harry: "During a discussion about Tomorrow’s Women Wirral being a women’s only centre Prince Harry, to our delight, declared ‘I’m a feminist’ and highlighted that it is equally important for men to support the movement in female empowerment," she said.

Speaking to the women and girls of South Africa a little later on Monday, Meghan Markle had a powerful message to share: "While I'm here with my husband as a member of the royal family. I want you to know, I am here with you as a mother, a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister."

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Star Hub
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Jet Out of Rome
