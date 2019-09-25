Surprise! While you were sleeping, little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor made a visit to see Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town with his mum and dad, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Sussex Instagram account shared a video of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walking down a hallway on their way, with Meghan carrying Archie and Harry keeping pace, talking to his son. In the video (which you can find on Sussex Royal's Insta stories), you can hear Meghan saying "Here we go" and making tchka-tchka noises at Archie (peak mom moment, really) as they're walking, and Harry saying, "Arch, you're gonna meet Arch!" We then hear Meghan say "Hey bud" or "Hey bug," as Harry goes, "Arch, Arch," and little Archie Harrison responds with a huge smile and a GIGGLE. THE GIGGLE.

I would say this is the cutest thing you're going to see all day, but who knows, Archie could be making another surprise appearance at any moment!

For the occasion, the young royal wore light blue overalls, a long-sleeve white shirt, and some cozy-looking gray socks.

His parents, meanwhile, looked appropriately dapper for the occasion. Meghan wore a blue and white Club Monaco dress that features buttons down the front (and a slip underneath to account for the slit at the front) and ties at the waist. She paired the Dremah silk dress with classic navy pumps and wore her hair pulled back in a sleek bun.

Over on Instagram, little Archie is seen with Harry and Meghan going to meet Desmond Tutu in Cape Town pic.twitter.com/0gDvtmohxI — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 25, 2019

Archie's dad wore a dark navy suit and matching tie and looked so unbelievably happy I could cry.

So glad to see you, Archie! Hope you're having the best trip!

